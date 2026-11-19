Last night's loss will sting the Mountaineers for a while, as head coach Ross Hodge said, but they can't dwell on it for too long because they have a huge game

Nov 18, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The West Virginia Mountaineer mascot cheers during the second half against Kansas in a semifinal game of the Players Era Eight tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Last night's loss will sting the Mountaineers for a while, as head coach Ross Hodge said, but they can't dwell on it for too long because they have a huge game this afternoon against No. 1 Florida. ) matchup indicator, West Virginia has just a 23.7% chance to take down the No. 1 team in the country, handing them a second straight loss.

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Meanwhile, Florida has a 76.3% chance to get back on track and drop the Mountaineers to 4-2 on the year. To be quite honest, I am stunned that the Mountaineers are getting as much love here against one of the best teams in America, and not that I don't believe they should, but typically the model goes really heavy toward the favorite, especially in these situations where teams are playing in consecutive days.

It also doesn't help that you're taking on a team that got punched in the mouth roughly 24 hours ago and knows that as good as they are, they can't afford to drop a second game this early — they want to have a shot at a No. 1 seed come March. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.

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Last night was a frustrating finish for the Mountaineers because they had the lead for the majority of the game and yet allowed things to unravel down the stretch. Despite shooting just 29% from the floor in the second half, they had the ball with roughly 30 seconds left and an opportunity to take the lead back.

There was nothing there but a step-back three from Miles Sadler, and the offensive rebound by Amadou Seini turned into a heavily contested look from Finley Bizjack. If they can get back to the physical style of defense they put on display against Auburn without fouling, they have the ability to beat anyone in the country, Florida included. The Gators drilled 15 threes against Houston and yet still lost by 10.

Much like it was for West Virginia, Florida's Achilles' heel in the loss was fouling. Houston went 25/27 at the free-throw line and pounded the offensive glass, pulling down 13 boards, leading to 16 second-chance points. That's a lot of free and extra opportunities for points against a team that doesn't need any help The Mountaineers and Gators are slated to tip off at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show. We'll discuss what went right, what went wrong, take a look at the numbers, and take a peek at the road ahead for the Mountaineers. SCHUYLER CALLIHAN Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

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The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.