A small trial in cocaine addiction shifted brain activity; benefits for recovery remain to be tested.

Recalling a memory can make it briefly changeable, creating a window to update it rather than suppress it. In a study, a well-timed ADHD medication shifted brain activity toward a pattern seen without addiction..

One obstacle along the way is exposure to drug cues—reminders of past use such as paraphernalia, places, or people. These cues can evoke vivid memories of the drug experience, triggering craving andeven after long periods of abstinence. Weakening such learned responses is therefore a recovery target, especially in cocaine addiction, for whichCue-exposure therapies pursue this goal through extinction, or presenting a drug cue again and again without the drug to form a new, competing.

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Extinction does not overwrite the original drug memory, so the learned responses tend to return over time or when the drug is encountered again. Accordingly, extinction-based therapies have had limited success in preventing relapse. Extinction learning is guided by the ventromedial prefrontal cortex , a frontal region that tracks value, and by the amygdala, a region central to emotional learning.

In cocaine addiction,lower vmPFC activity than in healthy individuals, both during drug-cue extinction and when this learning was tested the next day. This impairment may limit therapies that rely on the region.with our co-author Daniela Schiller’s expertise in learning and memory. We combined two windows of opportunity, one behavioral and one pharmacological, timed to coincide. The behavioral window is memory reconsolidation.

When a stored memory is recalled, it becomes unstable for a short time and can be weakened or strengthened before it is stored again. Retrieval-extinction uses this window, presenting a brief reminder of a drug cue 10 minutes before extinction to update the original memory: The cue no longer predicts the drug.from returning, with less prefrontal involvement, as if the updated memory no longer required prefrontal control. In people with heroin orand norepinephrine.

Taken by mouth, however, it acts more slowly, consistent with a lower potential for abuse than cocaine. It nonetheless remains a controlled stimulant withA brief reminder can reopen a drug memory for updating. In this study, methylphenidate was timed to peak during the reminder, after which the cues were repeatedly presented without the drug video. Conceptual illustration based on Ceceli et al.

, PNAS . Our small proof-of-concept clinical trial included 18 adults with cocaine use disorder, 12 men and 6 women. Each took part in two identical sessions about a week apart, once after taking 20 mg of methylphenidate and once after an identical-lookingpill. The order was random, and neither participants nor researchers knew which pill was given.

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Most participants were also receiving methadone or buprenorphine for opioid use disorder. Participants first learned to link neutral cartoon images with a brief video of someone smoking a crack pipe. A few hours later, they took the pill. One hour later, at the’s expected peak and inside an MRI scanner, they briefly saw some of the drug-linked images again as reminders.

Ten minutes later, all images were shown repeatedly without the videos. Reminded images thus underwent retrieval-extinction, and the other drug-linked images underwent standard extinction.. How often they chose to view drug over pleasant pictures served as a laboratory measure of drug seeking. In our earlier work, this choiceUnder placebo, vmPFC activity decreased over the course of standard extinction, replicating the impairment we previously reported in cocaine addiction.

By contrast, in healthy people the vmPFC becomes increasingly engaged as standard extinction progresses, which is thought to reflect updating of the cue’s value. On their own, the medication and the reminder each engaged the vmPFC, with the reminder only as a trend. We interpret these modest effects as a compensatory overreliance on an already compromised region. Crucially, combining the two yielded a different pattern.

When the reminder was given under methylphenidate, vmPFC activity decreased over the course of extinction, as did its communication with the amygdala. This disengagement resembles the effects of retrieval-extinction on fear memories in people without addiction, where prefrontal control may no longer be needed. It does not, however, show that the drug memory was weakened or erased.

Under placebo only, the more the vmPFC was engaged during retrieval-extinction, the more often participants chose to view drug over pleasant pictures the next day. This pattern suggests that the learned drug response persisted; it was absent under methylphenidate.. The findings therefore concern brain function and its relationship with behavior; they do not yet show reduced drug seeking or a treatment benefit.

To our knowledge, these results are the first to describe the brain activity underlying a combined medication-behavioral approach to drug-cue memories in human addiction. They extend memory-updating research from fear to drug memories, from animals to humans, and from behavior to the brain, while repurposing a medication already in clinical use as a cognitive enhancer.of addiction, drug cues capture excessive attention and value at the expense of other rewards, while self-control is compromised.

Promoting the “forgetting” of disruptive memories may reduce drug seeking by both lowering the pull of drug cues and enhancing self-control. Similar principles may apply to other conditions marked by harmful responses to powerful memories, such as posttraumaticAs a proof of concept, this trial was small, tested a single dose, included no healthy comparison group, and measured behavior only on the following day. Its results await replication in larger samples that allow comparisons by, drug use history, and substance.

Longer-term studies should also test whether repeated sessions lead to lasting normalization of prefrontal function and, ultimately, to less craving, drug seeking, and relapse. By precisely targeting compromised prefrontal circuits, medication-enhanced cognitive training may ultimately support recovery from addiction. A brief reminder can reopen a drug memory for updating. In this study, methylphenidate was timed to peak during the reminder, after which the cues were repeatedly presented without the drug video.1.

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Ceceli AO, King SG, Drury KR, McClain N, Gray J, Dassanayake PS, Newcorn JH, Schiller D, Alia-Klein N, Goldstein RZ. The synergy of methylphenidate- and reconsolidation-based extinction normalizes ventromedial prefrontal function in drug addiction. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2025;122:e2512310122.2. Ceceli AO, Goldstein RZ.

Restoring prefrontal function with dopaminergic enhancement of memory updating in addiction. Neuropsychopharmacology. 2026. Advance online publication, July 21.3. Ceceli AO, Huang Y, Kronberg G, McClain N, King SG, Butelman ER, Alia-Klein N, Goldstein RZ.

The Impaired Response Inhibition and Salience Attribution Model of Drug Addiction: Recent Neuroimaging Evidence and Future Directions. Annu Rev Psychol. 2026;77:81-108.4. Goldstein RZ, Woicik PA, Maloney T, Tomasi D, Alia-Klein N, Shan J, Honorio J, Samaras D, Wang R, Telang F, Wang GJ, Volkow ND. Oral methylphenidate normalizes cingulate activity in cocaine addiction during a salient cognitive task.

Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2010;107:16667-16672.5. Kelly JF, Bergman B, Hoeppner BB, Vilsaint C, White WL. Prevalence and pathways of recovery from drug and alcohol problems in the United States population: Implications for practice, research, and policy. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2017;181:162-169.6.

Konova AB, Moeller SJ, Tomasi D, Volkow ND, Goldstein RZ. Effects of methylphenidate on resting-state functional connectivity of the mesocorticolimbic dopamine pathways in cocaine addiction. JAMA Psychiatry. 2013;70:857-868.7. Konova AB, Parvaz MA, Bernstein V, Zilverstand A, Moeller SJ, Delgado MR, Alia-Klein N, Goldstein RZ.

Neural mechanisms of extinguishing drug and pleasant cue associations in human addiction: role of the VMPFC. Addict Biol. 2019;24:88-99.8. Moeller SJ, Maloney T, Parvaz MA, Dunning JP, Alia-Klein N, Woicik PA, Hajcak G, Telang F, Wang GJ, Volkow ND, Goldstein RZ. Enhanced choice for viewing cocaine pictures in cocaine addiction.

Biol Psychiatry. 2009;66:169-176.9. Moeller SJ, Beebe-Wang N, Woicik PA, Konova AB, Maloney T, Goldstein RZ. Choice to view cocaine images predicts concurrent and prospective drug use in cocaine addiction. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2013;130:178-185.10.

Schiller D, Kanen JW, LeDoux JE, Monfils MH, Phelps EA. Extinction during reconsolidation of threat memory diminishes prefrontal cortex involvement. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2013;110:20040-20045.is the Mount Sinai Professor in Neuroimaging of Addiction at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, where she directs the Neuropsychoimaging of Addiction and Related Conditions Research Program. After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched.

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