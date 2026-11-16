Cal will try to buck a century of tradition Saturday in the 129th Big Game against Stanford at Memorial Stadium. Since 1926, when the Bears lost 41-6 to their r

Cal will try to buck a century of tradition Saturday in the 129th Big Game against Stanford at Memorial Stadium. Since 1926, when the Bears lost 41-6 to their rivals in coach Nibs Price’s first Big Game, rookie Cal coaches have compiled a record of just 6-12 in their debut against Stanford.

It’s the current state of things that will most significantly impact Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. matchup at Berkeley. And those don’t favor the home team.on Saturday. Cal has fallen into a tie for last place in the ACC after losing four in a row, and With a victory, Stanford will be bowl eligible for the first time since 2018. Cal’s post-season chances are kaput.

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Recent Big Game results aren’t kind, either. Just one of the past seven new Cal coaches — Jeff Tedford in 2002 — posted a victory in his first Big Game. Sonny Dykes developed Jared Goff into a No. 1 NFL draft pick, but the Bears suffered a 63-13 debacle in his Big Game debut in 2013. Bruce Snyder was among the Bears’ most successful coaches of the past half-century, including a 10-2 campaign in 1991.

But he never won the Big Game in five tries, going 0-4-1. This will be just the fourth matchup of first-year coaches on both sidelines, with Tavita Pritchard directing the Cardinal. Cal has prevailed in two of the previous three: 30-7 in 2002 with Jeff Tedford outdueling Buddy Teevens, and 24-21 in 1972 with Mike White matched against Jack Christiansen.

Stanford’s only win in that setting comes with an asterisk: Bill Walsh, in his second run as coach at Stanford, led the Cardinal to a 41-21 win over Keith Gilbertson and the Bears in 1992. Walsh previously coached the Cardinal in 1977 and ’78 before dashing to the 49ers in the NFL. Legendary Andy Smith, who went on to create the “Wonder Teams” of the early 1920s, missed out in 1916 because Stanford wasn’t playing football at the time.

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Buck Shaw, in his lone season of 1945, also didn’t coach the Big Game because the Cardinal suspended athletics during World War II. Cal coach Pappy Waldorf surrounded by his players | Photo courtesy of Cal AthleticsCal was 8-1 and ranked No. 9 in Pappy Waldorf’s first season, favored by 28 points over a Stanford team that had lost eight in a row and was considered one of the program’s worst squads ever.

But Stanford somehow forged an 18-14 lead with 3 minutes left when the Bears got one last chance, starting at their own 20-yard line. According to Golden Bears, author Ron Fimrite’s 2009 comprehensive history of Cal football, quarterback Dick Erickson called for Play 31-X. He lateraled the ball to All-America fullback Jackie Jensen, who ran toward right end. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Then Jensen spun and threw to the opposite side of the field to halfback Paul Keckley, who had been held out of the game to that point due to a bad shoulder. Keckley caught the ball and dashed to the end zone, lifting the Bears to a 21-18 victory. Waldorf, perhaps Cal’s most beloved football coach, won the Big Game each of the next three seasons on the way to appearances in the Rose Bowl.

He finished his 10-year run with a record of 7-1-2 against Stanford. White, a former four-sport athlete at Cal, It rained most of the week leading to game day, transforming the Memorial Stadium turf — to use Fimrite’s colorful description — into a “turbid stew. ” With thanks to Merriam-Webster, that’s defined as “thick or opaque with or as if with roiled sediment. ”The Bears trailed 21-18 when they took over at their own 38-yard line with 1:13 to play.

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To this point, freshman quarterback Vince Ferragamo had completed just 4 of 18 pass attempts with four interceptions. The crowd chanted, “Bart, Bart,” asking for sophomore Steve Bartkowski, who showed great promise the season before being sidelined by an elbow issue. White stuck with Ferragamo. Faced with fourth down at the 7-yard line and just 3 seconds on the game clock, White said later he never considered going for the tie with a field-goal try.

“This game means too much,” he said. Ferragamo threw toward the corner of the end zone where wide receiver Steve Sweeney, lined up at tight end on this play, made a diving grab to give the Bears a 24-21 victory. The PAT was unnecessary. White went on to direct some high-powered offenses in his six seasons as head coach, but the Bears won just one of his final five Big Games.

Kapp’s first Cal team took a somewhat misleading 6-4 record into the ’82 Big Game. The Bears feasted on the Pac-10’s bottom feeders but lost to Arizona State, Washington, UCLA and USC by a combined margin of 154 to 38, with two shutout defeats. None of that mattered in the final four seconds against Stanford, after John Elway drove the Cardinal into position over the final 1:27 to kick a go-ahead field goal.

Stanford squibbed the kickoff and after five laterals, an ill-timed rush of the field by the Stanford band and Joe Starkey’s memorable radio call, Kevin Moen charged the final 25 yards into the end zone — and over trombone player Gary Tyrrell— to complete The Play. Kapp’s teams went just 12-30-1 over the next four seasons, including 1-9 in 1986, before entering his final Big Game as a lame duck.

But the Bears upset the 16th-ranked 17-11 victory as a huge underdog in 1986, prompting fans and players to hoist and carry Kapp off the field. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years.

He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics.