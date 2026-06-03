Can This SUV Save Chrysler?

The most important Chrysler in decades breaks cover. Here's what we know about the Airflow SUV.

It’s getting hard to think of a modern car with as convoluted a history as the upcoming Chrysler Airflow, and it isn’t even out yet.

The saga has taken its latest twist thanks to a video published by Stellantis briefly illustrating its latest powertrain strategy that shows five vehicles including the upcoming Airflow. We’re confident that’s the Airflow on the left side of the video for a few reasons, the first being Stellantis showed us the real thing duringYou don’t have to take our word for it, though, because if you look hard enough you can see the new Chrysler logo in the middle of the light bar on the nose,.

Finally, as Chrysler only has three new SUVs in the works and two of them are based on small Fiat crossovers we’ve already seen, we can be sure this one is the Airflow. The video includes cutaway views of each vehicle’s powertrains and the Airflow in this rendering sports a front-wheel-drive configuration without any hybrid or EV equipment, nor an all-wheel-drive system. That doesn’t necessarily mean those won’t be options, though.

The Airflow is to be built on the new STLA One platform which is capable of supporting all those technologies. In the video, the Airflow appears to employ a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which is no surprise. The company has also said there will be an EV model, and we think there’s likely to be a hybrid or plug-in hybrid as well. All-wheel drive is a no-brainer in this category.

As to which exact engines, Stellantis has several to choose from. On the current roster for front-drive vehicles are multiple turbocharged four-cylinder engines and an old but trusty V-6. Some of these are already used in hybrid variants. The original Chrysler Airflow was released in the 1930s and, despite the advanced aerodynamics that give it its name, was a total flop.

Chrysler dusted off the moniker in 2022 with, which was nothing like the original or the car you see here. The concept was a pure EV and featured smooth, rounded bodywork.suggesting it could be renamed VividThe new Airflow, the one actually going into production, will have multiple powertrains. Its design, meanwhile, looks like a cross between Volvo in the back and Cadillac in the front. The overall shape is boxy with hard, straight lines and nothing like the concept.

It’s also smaller and expected to be cheaper than what we thought the concept might be. The production car is sized to compete with compact SUVs like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V. Chrysler says it’ll start under $40,000, significantly less than the projected $50,000 price tag for the larger concept. Get the newest car reviews, hottest auto news, and expert analysis of the latest trends delivered straight to your inbox!

Were you one of those kids who taught themselves to identify cars at night by their headlights and taillights? I was. I was also one of those kids with a huge box of Hot Wheels and impressive collection of home-made Lego hot rods. I asked my parents for a Power Wheels Porsche 911 for Christmas for years, though the best I got was a pedal-powered tractor.

I drove the wheels off it. I used to tell my friends I’d own a “slug bug” one day. When I was 15, my dad told me he would get me a car on the condition that I had to maintain it. He came back with a rough-around-the-edges 1967 Volkswagen Beetle he’d picked up for something like $600.

I drove the wheels off that thing, too, even though it was only slightly faster than the tractor. When I got tired of chasing electrical gremlins , I thought I’d move on to something more sensible. I bought a 1986 Pontiac Fiero GT and got my first speeding ticket in that car during the test drive. Not my first-ever ticket, mind you.

That came behind the wheel of a Geo Metro hatchback I delivered pizza in during high school. I never planned to have this job. I was actually an aerospace engineering major in college, but calculus and I had a bad breakup. Considering how much better my English grades were than my calculus grades, I decided to stick to my strengths and write instead.

When I made the switch, people kept asking me what I wanted to do with my life. I told them I’d like to write for a car magazine someday, not expecting it to actually happen. I figured I’d be in newspapers, maybe a magazine if I was lucky.

Then this happened, which was slightly awkward because I grew up reading Car & Driver, but convenient since I don’t live in Michigan. Now I just try to make it through the day without adding any more names to the list of people who want to kill me and take my job.





MotorTrend / 🏆 230. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bath Council Proposes SUV Parking Tax Amid ControversyA new parking policy in Bath would charge larger vehicles extra, sparking debate over fairness and impact on families and disabled.

Read more »

Black SUV struck by gunfire in drive-by shooting on I-5The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for witnesses after a drive-by shooting on I-5 in Seattle early Tuesday morning.

Read more »

Shot fired into right rear door of SUV I-5 shooting near downtown SeattleThe Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses after a vehicle was struck by gunfire early Tuesday on Interstate 5 (I-5) near the convention center.

Read more »

Here Is Your First Look at the New SUV That Aims to Save ChryslerThe new Airflow SUV features a clean design and appears to be shown with an internal-combustion powertrain, although hybrid and EV options are possible too.

Read more »