Surfline’s Coastal Intelligence platform is giving Oceanside and other cities critical data to save its coastline.

Oceanside drivers navigate down The Strand during King Tides is becoming a commonplace event. The city is now partnering Surfline to deploy data for it's climate action projects.

But decades of Surfline’s footage shows the coast eating up sand, creeping toward homes and businesses. Oceanside residents are desperate to get sand on their beaches, explained Jayme Timberlake, the city’s coastal program manager. She described the recent erosion that led to king tide swells taking over city streets. Last month, waves were unearthing rocks and scattering debris.

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Oceanside residents weather Tropical Storm Rachel as the tide rolls in. The destruction is obvious to anyone watching, she said, but convincing the city of Oceanside to actually budget for coastal defenses was harder. The burden of proof cost her coastal team years.

In 2021, they finished mapping Oceanside’s shoreline to show the city exactly where the coast is most vulnerable. Then, they debated the best ways to stop the waves from tearing into town. The project will take about 1 1/2 years to build and cost $60 million to $70 million. The city is in the process of issuing permits.

Surfline’s smart cameras play a critical role in monitoring how the coastline moves and where the sand goes. After reef construction is finished, Timberlake says the city plans to keep the cameras on to track sea levels for the foreseeable future.for its RE:BEACH project last year. About $270,000 of the grant is budgeted for baseline surf condition and use assessments, a portion of which will go to Surfline, Timberlake said.

The Strand, south of Oceanside Pier, regularly floods during king tides. This quick and consequential data is how a company best known for scouting waves, and occasionally snitching on secret surf spots, has become one of the most useful sources of coastal intelligence. Big-picture data about how the coast is changing is relatively widespread, Timberlake said.

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Scripps Institution of Oceanography, for example, projected 6 inches of sea level rise in La Jolla by 2030. But the response to reports like that is often “so what? ” said Lucy Baker, climate resilience specialist at Adaptation International. Her company, in Austin, Texas, works with small towns that face existential risks from climate change to form protection plans.

“Most people already know climate change is happening,” she said. “Now we just need to use this information to adapt to the new normal. ” Surfline never set out to collect that kind of data, but they hold troves of it — comprehensive, real-time data that helps cities monitor coastal changes. This kind of preemptive data is essential, Baker said, because many communities don’t fix the problem until the damage is done.

Surfline’s 1,100 cameras have collected decades’ worth of coastal data from around the world. But before the 100-person company took on the AI wave, it was a surf company. The lifelong surfer and self-taught meteorologist, who died in 2011, wanted a better way to find the best waves. Back in 1985, Collins would pay surf bums and school kids to wake up before dawn and study the surf conditions.

Once at their assigned beach, Collins would call a neighboring payphone, asking for a report on the waves. He would then aggregate the data from each beach and fax a report to anyone who signed up for Surfline.

“If you didn’t pick up the payphone at 4:45, you’d be fired,” said Ross Garrett, Surfline’s CEO, who lives in Encinitas. “It was a good way of early quality control. ”“Now we’re at the dawn of AI,” said Garrett. After buying its biggest competitors, including U.K.-based Magicseaweed and Australia’s CoastalWatch in 2017 and 2019, respectively, Surfline solidified its dominance as the largest surfing intelligence network.

In recent years, the company has moved from its Huntington Beach headquarters to Cardiff. Surfline has also focused on hiring software engineers to build and perfect its AI analytics platform. Garrett recently stood on the Oceanside pier, describing each data point with the precision his system tracks them. To those familiar with the type, Garrett is quintessentially San Diego.

In one breath, he’s talking about the best poke in town and letting his boys ditch school to ride Hurricane Genevieve’s swell. In the next, he carefully explains how Surfline’s cameras use bathymetry to correlate wave heights to the sediment below. Surfline’s cameras, he explained, are powered by a patented process, leveraging an extensive archive of coastal imagery.

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This intelligence layer is called Surfline Coastal Intelligence, SCI, and its high-definition camera digests images on the pixel level, capturing individual surfers and even heights of sea spray, Garrett said. Surfline Coastal Intelligence measures Oceanside’s beach-width changes based on live and historical data. The platform tracks everything from how many surfers ride a wave to overall crowd size and year-to-year coastline shifts.

It can pinpoint where waves break, how hard they hit and which way they’re moving, letting AI piece together a detailed map of the beach — and even what’s happening underwater. Digital twins work as a constant feedback loop between a physical place and its virtual copy, letting engineers test scenarios safely before committing resources. Tech companies have used them for years to manage cell networks, factories and supply chains.

Surfline is applying the idea to something far less predictable: a shoreline.

“I’ve seen some breaks move,” said Garrett, who has surfed Cardiff Reef since he was 15. Recently, he says, the shape of the waves has changed. The once-sturdy breaks are now more sensitive to tide shifts. When Garrett checked Cardiff’s sandbar evolution on the SCI platform, the data confirmed what he’d felt.

Adding evidence to intuition is exactly what Timberlake is doing with Oceanside’s newest Re:Beach project for real-time analytics and predictive modeling. Oceanside lifeguards are already using the technology to plan staffing, and Surfline is bringing similar restoration work to Australia’s Gold Coast. Surfline regularly gets heat from surfers about their cameras exposing local surf spots, but the cameras also raise a bigger question: If they can pick up sea spray, what’s stopping them from identifying who’s at the beach?

Surfline told the U-T that these cameras cannot facially identify you.

“Our attendance tracking is completely faceless; we aren’t tracking anything personally identifying, like license plates, nor would we ever,” said Leif Harder, head of marketing strategy for SCI. Individual surfers are only captured by choice. Surfers can opt in to the company’s “smart clips” integration at specific beaches, which can give surfers footage of themselves on a wave. As a business, “it’s tempting to put a camera everywhere.

If we don’t, someone else will,” Garrett said. Instead, the company has a list of criteria before putting a camera on a coastline: Is there a major parking lot? Is it regularly on social media? “We balance enabling discovery without destroying discovery. ”