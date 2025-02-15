Can the Seahawks Win a Playoff Game with Geno Smith?

The Seattle Seahawks face a critical decision regarding quarterback Geno Smith. Can he lead the team to a playoff victory?

The Seattle Seahawks face a pivotal decision regarding their quarterback, Geno Smith. After unexpectedly leading the team to the playoffs in 2022 with a standout performance earning him the Comeback Player of the Year award, Smith has continued to serve as the starter for three seasons.

While Seattle narrowly missed the playoffs in subsequent seasons, the question remains: can the Seahawks win a playoff game with Smith at the helm? This is a complex question, as Smith's future with the team is uncertain. However, it's important to consider the possibility that Smith could remain the starting quarterback next season. Looking at recent history, there are examples of quarterbacks who have won playoff games within the last 15 years. This isn't about whether the Seahawks can win a Super Bowl with Smith, as that is a significantly higher bar to clear. The focus here is on the more achievable goal of winning at least one playoff game. Achieving this would be a significant step forward for the franchise, which has struggled to compete against top-tier teams. The Seahawks are heading into a crucial offseason under head coach Mike Macdonald. While there will be a change at offensive coordinator following Ryan Grubb's departure, the optimism lies in the potential for Klint Kubiak to be a substantial upgrade. If the offensive line finally reaches a reasonable level of competence and the defense builds upon its success from the previous season, Seattle could be well-positioned to make some noise in the playoffs. Of course, these are all conditional factors, and the key to success remains the health of Geno Smith and other vital players.While there are reasons for optimism, time is ticking for Smith to prove his worth in Seattle. The team needs to see a consistent and sustained level of performance from him if they want to achieve their playoff aspirations. The question remains: Do you believe the Seahawks will ever win a playoff game with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback





FieldGulls / 🏆 66. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS GENO SMITH PLAYOFFS NFL QUARTERBACK

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seahawks News Roundup: Geno Smith Debate, Key Stats & Mock DraftsThis article provides a comprehensive overview of the latest Seahawks news, focusing on the ongoing debate surrounding quarterback Geno Smith, highlights from the recent season, and early mock drafts for the upcoming draft.

Read more »

Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett among 6 Seattle Seahawks listed in top 100 cut candidatesThe Seahawks need cap space. Badly.

Read more »

Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith Decision Looms: Extend, Trade, or Move On?The Seattle Seahawks face a crucial decision regarding the future of veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Will they extend his contract, explore a trade, or release him? The coming weeks will reveal their strategy and shed light on their aspirations for the 2025 season.

Read more »

NFL analyst says Seattle Seahawks should extend Geno SmithSmith’s contract expires at the end of the 2025 season. Should Seattle give him a new deal?

Read more »

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald: 'We can win a championship with Geno Smith'Head coach Mike Macdonald expressed his commitment to Geno Smith as the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks and his belief that they can win a championship with Smith at the helm.

Read more »

Mike Macdonald answers real questions about Geno Smith’s Seahawks futureThe Seahawks coach did not hold back, believing the Seattle is capable of winning a title with Geno at QB.

Read more »