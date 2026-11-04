Can the Longhorns build on back-to-back wins as they hit the road?

Mack Brown, Vince Young and Bob Ballou break down Texas' win over Mississippi State, the key to keeping Arch Manning clean and Saturday's game against Missouri.

Bob Ballou, Mack Brown and Vince Young on the November 3 recording of "THE STAMPEDE: A Podcast on the Texas Longhorns.

"and the Longhorns must continue taking care of business to keep their College Football Playoff fate in their own hands. Then, they analyze Arch Manning's performance against Mississippi State, how the Longhorns can better protect him after the Bulldogs sacked him five times and why Texas is having more success on scripted opening drives than on unscripted drives. They wrap up the show by previewing Texas vs. Missouri in Columbia. How should the Longhorns handle the early kickoff?

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