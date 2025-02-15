Can the Carolina Panthers Go From Worst to First in 2025?

The Carolina Panthers are on the rise and could be a surprise contender in the NFC South in 2025.

A lot has changed in the NFL since 2015. Back then, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South, Barack Obama was President, and the Golden State Warriors were in the midst of their NBA dominance. Since then, we've seen one dominant team fade and another take its place. The Buccaneers should still be favored to win the division this year, but some believe that the Carolina Panthers could make a surprising leap from worst to first in the 2025 season.

Emory Hunt at CBS Sports makes the case for the Panthers' potential rise. It's true that Carolina finished the 2024 season strong, and they're definitely on an upward trajectory. If quarterback Bryce Young continues his impressive performance and the front office provides him with more offensive support at the wide receiver position, the Panthers could boast a top-10 offense. If their defense also sees some key upgrades and performs at a top-20 level, they have a real chance to become a playoff contender.However, there's a long-standing dynamic in the NFC South that the Panthers need to overcome. While they've shown they can beat the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons, they haven't been able to break through against the Buccaneers. Until they can turn that tide, it's tough to see them dethroning Tampa Bay as division champions





