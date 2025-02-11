Can the Arkansas Razorbacks Overcome Their SEC Struggles?

With a challenging SEC schedule looming, the Arkansas Razorbacks face a crucial stretch run. Can they secure crucial victories against strong opponents and earn an NCAA Tournament berth?

We all do it: Media, fans, even players and coaches. We look at a team's schedule — in this case it's Arkansas — and figure out games the Razorbacks will win, which they'll lose, and the ones up for grabs. With just eight regular-season games left, all against SEC foes, which contest is the most important? Analysis suggests it might be a particular home game, perhaps No. 21 Missouri or No. 22 Mississippi State, or even the rematch with a talented Texas team.

Still, it seemed the obvious answer is the road game at No. 1 Auburn, but the Hogs don't appear to have much of a chance to beat the most dominant team in America. The Tigers have depth, size, experience and the likely runner-up for national Player of the Year in Johni Broome, who averages 18.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. Then it should be the road game at No. 10 Texas A&M. That would give the Razorbacks a significant victory on their resume, a big chip for the NCAA selection committee to ponder. But is winning on the Aggies' home court too much to ask? Doesn't seem like it. If the Hogs could beat then-No. 12 Kentucky on the road, especially with all the hoopla that accompanied Arkansas coach John Calipari's return to Rupp Arena, seems they could also knock off the Aggies. The Hogs travel Saturday to face A&M and shooting star Wade Taylor IV for an 11 a.m. tip on ESPN2. One hope for an advantage is the Aggies, or at least their usually rowdy fans, are a bit sleepy-eyed for the early game.Here's the thing, though. If the Razorbacks show up at A&M with a 3-8 SEC record, they're as desperate as any team in the country for a big win. Tough to play your best with that feeling in the back of every player's mind. Tough to be fearless, for sure. And playing fearlessly has been the key to the Hogs' recently improved performances. Fearlessness has brought more confidence, which led to upset road wins at Kentucky and Texas. So, the most important game left on the Hogs' schedule is ... drum roll, please ... without a doubt Wednesday night's home game against LSU. How could a game against a team that's 1-9 in the SEC be the biggest one left on the schedule? Three reasons, the first simply being that it's the next game on the schedule. Every coach worth his whistle or clipboard will agree on this one. Focus has to be on the next opponent, no matter how good or bad, and no matter what else lies ahead. Take care of business, each and every time, in order to be a good team. In this case, that means don't look past lowly LSU. Heck, the Razorbacks aren't good enough look past any team. At 14-9 overall and 3-7 in the SEC, they've got a lot of work to do if they're going to be among the 68 teams invited to March Madness. LSU is improving and also desperate for an SEC win. The Tigers seemingly had a big home win against Ole Miss, but blew an 11-point lead with 2:53 left as the Rebs closed the game on a 13-0 run and won on a last-second shot. Two losses to LSU might be too much for the selection committee to overlook, even if the Hogs do beat the likes of A&M and Mizzou. LSU is No. 80 in the NET so that would be a damaging Quad 3 loss. But if Calipari's men take care of business and dispatch LSU, they take a 4-7 SEC record into A&M with the chance to earn another signature win. Then comes the loss, I mean the big challenge at Auburn, followed by home games against Missouri and Texas, winnable road tilts at South Carolina and Vanderbilt, and the finale with Mississippi State. Six of those eight are Quad 1 games, all but LSU and Texas at the moment, giving the Hogs ample opportunity to impress decision makers. But the stretch run begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday against LSU. The Hogs can't afford to let that one slip away





