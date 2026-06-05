Can the Amazon be saved? Deforestation falls in Brazil

Brazilian Amazon deforestation fell to its lowest level since 2017, according to Brazil’s Deforestation Alert System (SAD), but five trees are still lost every second in the world’s largest rainforest.

Brazilian Amazon deforestation fell to its lowest level since 2017, according to Brazil’s Deforestation Alert System , but five trees are still lost every second in the world’s largest rainforest.

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon fell last year to its lowest level since 2017, according to a report published on May 27 by Brazil’s Deforestation Alert System . In the 2025-2026 monitoring period, forest loss dropped by 36 percent compared to the previous year — the second-largest annual decline in over a decade, and the smallest area recorded in the last eight years.

Despite this improvement, deforestation due to expanding agriculture, wildfires, logging, and mining in the Amazon continues at a rapid pace, with an estimated five trees still being lost every second in the world’s largest rainforest. The Amazon rainforest absorbs more than a billion tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, playing a crucial role in offsetting the effects of greenhouse gas emissions.

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