Oklahoma high school football playoff spots decided by midnight coin flip in Catfish Roundup parking lot

After Gore, Liberty and Central Sallisaw finished in a three-way tie for the final two playoff spots in Class A-2, District 3, the OSSAA's tiebreakers failed to break the deadlock, so a midnight coin toss in a catfish restaurant parking lot sent Liberty and Central Sallisaw to the playoffs and eliminated Gore.

A coin flip held around midnight in the parking lot of a catfish restaurant decided the final two high school football playoff spots in Class A-2, District 3 in Oklahoma after three teams finished in an unbreakable tie.

Liberty, Gore and Central Sallisaw all ended the regular season tied for third place in the district. Only four playoff spots were available, so only two of the three teams could advance. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association tiebreakers could not separate them. The three teams had identical district records, split their head-to-head games and finished with the exact same point differential.

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Coin Toss Breaks Three Way Playoff Tie

With no other option available under the rules, a representative from the state high school athletics association explained the procedure to the coaches standing in the parking lot of the Catfish Roundup in Seminole, Oklahoma. Moments later, the coins flew. Liberty and Central Sallisaw both flipped tails, ensuring they would move on to the playoffs. Gore's coin came up heads, leaving the team as the odd man out.

Central Sallisaw head coach Jeremy Thompson was in disbelief when he first learned how the tie would be settled.

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"Coin toss, is that really going to happen? I called Mr. Johnson and he confirmed it," Thompson said, according to 2News Oklahoma. Thompson admitted the moment was nerve-wracking even for a veteran coach.

"I can't tell you I've ever flipped a point and been that nervous. It's a tough way to do it, but that's the way it is," he said.

Gore Coach Laments Late Season Exit

"We're excited it went our way. " For Gore head coach Nathan McCurley, the result was painful, especially for his senior players. "You just hate to see it for the seniors, especially how we've rallied these last four weeks to put ourselves in this position," McCurley said, according to 2News Oklahoma. McCurley said the manner of the loss was not what bothered him most.

"To have it go away on a coin flip, I'm not upset over that. It's just, I hate it for the kids more than anything," he said. After seeing he was the odd man out, McCurley simply nodded his head and shook the other coaches' hands. His team's season ended around midnight on a coin flip in the parking lot of the catfish restaurant late Friday.

Liberty head coach Nate Green said the unexpected playoff berth means a great deal to his program.

Liberty Head Coach Celebrates Playoff Berth

"You never know what's going to happen when you get in a situation like this, so it's a big deal for us, our school history," Green said, according to 2News Oklahoma. Green noted that playoff appearances have been rare for Liberty.

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"We don't have a lot of trips to the playoffs," he said. Thanks to the coin, Liberty has an opportunity to play again and add to its school's history. The bizarre finish came on the same night the initial set of College Football Playoff rankings was released, a reminder that playoff matchups are usually decided by on-the-field play but sometimes are settled by a midnight coin toss in a parking lot.

The scene unfolded in front of the Catfish Roundup, where the three coaches and an OSSAA representative gathered after the evening's action to learn their fate under a procedure that no one expected to be needed. For Liberty and Central Sallisaw, the tails on the coins meant a season extended. For Gore, the heads result meant a season that had been revived with a late four-week rally came to an abrupt and emotional end.

Oklahoma high school football teams Liberty, Gore and Central Sallisaw were all tied for third place in Class A-2, District 3. With only four playoff spots available, only two of the three could advance, and the OSSAA's tiebreakers, which use district records, head-to-head results and point differential, left them deadlocked.

The coin toss became the next best option, and it produced a split decision that sent two teams to the playoffs and ended one team's season in the parking lot of a catfish restaurant. McCurley took the outcome with grace, nodding and shaking hands with the other coaches after the coins came up heads for Gore and tails for the other two schools.

His reaction came moments after the OSSAA representative finished explaining the rules to the coaches standing in the parking lot. The results left Liberty and Central Sallisaw preparing for playoff games while Gore players and coaches dealt with a season that ended on a coin flip rather than on the field.

Unusual Finish Sparks Playoff Conversation

The unusual finish quickly drew attention beyond Oklahoma, as it came on the same night the initial College Football Playoff rankings were released, sparking conversations about tiebreaker procedures and the rare scenarios that can decide a team's postseason fate.