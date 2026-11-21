Your gift list can wait a second. Shop early Black Friday deals on the things you’ve been eyeing, with select savings of up to 70% off.

surveyed their community of more than 10K Gen Z shoppers and found that 85% of them self-gift during the holidays.. In other words, don't be ashamed and work with those instincts, not against them.25% off sitewide and up to 40% off select bedding at Piglet in Bedmore.

For dry and tired eyes , this RENPHO one looks perfect. It features a hydrating mist mode, compression massage with three pressure levels and even adjustable temple cushions.that pairs a relaxed, button-down top with high-rise pants. It might still be a little on the pricey side, but the over 400 perfect reviews make us think it's worth it.want to take advantage of bedding deals.

Also read Top site wide early Black Friday deals to shop this weekend

The best one this Black Friday week is the dreamiest Piglet in Bed sale with up to 40% off sitewide. This red and blushFor those of us who want to start a podcast in the new year, Black Friday sales are the perfect moment to get yourself a quality mic! The best deal we've seen so far is thisfor years now, but this Smart TV is definitely worthy of the check-out button. And for only $100?

This 32" flat-screen TV with bright 1080p Full HD is exactly what you need. Do we need any more lip products? Maybe not, but if your heart still yearns for a designer lip gloss that lasts through a stain, thiswhether you have dry skin or not. Already so affordable, it's rare for this brand to go on sale.

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But for a limited time, members can get $5 offgirl. If you need more denim in your closet ahead of winter, Madewell has an incredibly early Black Friday deal happening right now that's perfect for you! For a limited time,is only $31 and features a chic side tie at the neckline, cashmere-like softness and a relaxed fit. For a limited time,this Caraway set ; I think everyone needs these luxe food containers for under $190!

Heavy and stylish, this set includes a large container, two medium ones, and two small ones in your choice of colorway. The E! Insider Shop editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources, comb through customer reviews, and use our own personal experiences to make shopping easier for our readers.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think our readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.