Can't afford sky-high tickets to see the Knicks in person? Trump says 'watch it on television'

President Donald Trump says he will attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday at Madison Square Garden — and says he doesn't have much sympathy for ordinary Americans who can't afford the sky-high ticket prices.

Bexar County to pay $300K to detention applicant whose job offer was pulled over wife’s La Santa Muerte altarPriced out of MSG, New York Knicks fans fly to San Antonio for a cheaper NBA Finals experienceSemitruck crash critically injures 1, sends 2 others to hospital in far west Bexar County, BCSO saysPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Joint Base Andrews, Md.

, to Eau Claire, Wis. , Friday, June 5, 2026. New York Knicks fans pose at a subway entrance in New York decorated in team colors as the Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. President Donald Trump walks to his motorcade vehicle after talking with reporters Friday, June 5, 2026, at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Joint Base Andrews, Md. , to Eau Claire, Wis. , Friday, June 5, 2026. of the NBA Finals on Monday at Madison Square Garden, but said he doesn't have much sympathy for ordinary basketball fans who can't afford sky-high ticket prices to do the same.

“They can watch it on television,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Friday as he flew to Wisconsin for an event with farmers, after he was asked about tickets that have climbed as high as $8,000 each when the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs square off in Manhattan for the first time in the series. "It’s sorta semi-free to watch it on television,” the president added. “That’s the way life goes.

” Trump further noted that if the Knicks weren't successful — as they haven't been most seasons since last advancing to the finals in 1999 — “you could go very easily. ”having stood with his arms crossed for the national anthem before Game 1. That touched off a conservative firestorm online, even though Wembanyama is French, meaning his country's anthem wasn't being played. Trump was complimentary of Wembanyama, saying that he “looks like he's gonna be a great player.

” But he ducked a chance to weigh in on the national anthem controversy, suggesting he'd not seen Wembanyamba's crossed arms.

"Is that what he did? What did he mean by that? ” Trump asked, before recommending that reporters seek the answer from Wembanyama himself. An earlier version of this story said the Knicks were last in the NBA Finals in 1994.

The last year the team competed in the Finals was 1999. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

H-E-B and the Spurs just surprised random shoppers with Finals ticketsThis Bug Could Drive Ranchers Out of the BusinessFormer SAISD cop hired to protect kids accused of waving a gun at friendsDavid Robinson, Tim Duncan & The Moment SA Changed ForeverThieves hit a local shop during NBA Finals — and took all the Spurs shirtsAttorney Breaks Silence After Ex-Judge Accepts Lifetime BanA skateboard, a stabbing, and a lifelong friendship gone wrongThat downtown hotel plan? SAWS just pulled the plug





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