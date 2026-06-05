Can't afford sky-high tickets to see the Knicks in person? Trump says 'watch it on television'

President Donald Trump says he will attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday at Madison Square Garden — and says he doesn't have much sympathy for ordinary Americans who can't afford the sky-high ticket prices

Finals on Monday at Madison Square Garden, but said he doesn't have much sympathy for ordinary basketball fans who can't afford sky-high ticket prices to do the same.

“They can watch it on television,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Friday as he flew to Wisconsin for an event with farmers, after he was asked about tickets that have climbed as high as $8,000 each when theTrump further noted that if the Knicks weren't successful — as they haven't been most seasons since last advancing to the finals in 1994 — “you could go very easily. ” The president of course doesn't have to purchase tickets to attend major sporting events.

Trump has been to a lot of them in his second term, including the 2025 But a centerpiece of his reelection campaign was a promise to tame inflation and bring down the price of groceries and other cost-of-living essentials. He has increasingly come under pressure to make good on that pledge as November midterm elections draw nearer — and as the war in Iran has caused gas prices to spike and global commodities markets to wobble, raising new fears about inflation and the strength of the U.S. economy.

A longtime Knicks fan, Trump said on Air Force One that he watched Game 1, which New York won 105-95 in San Antonio.

“I think the Knicks have an amazing team the way they played," he said.having stood with his arms crossed for the national anthem before Game 1. That touched off a conservative firestorm online, even though Wembanyama is French, meaning his country's anthem wasn't being played. Trump was complimentary of Wembanyama, saying that he “looks like he's gonna be a great player.

” But he ducked a chance to weigh in on the national anthem controversy, suggesting he'd not seen Wembanyamba's crossed arms.

"Is that what he did? What did he mean by that? ” Trump asked, before recommending that reporters seek the answer from Wembanyama himself. Trump confirming his attendance for Game 3 follows NBA Commissioner Adam Silver saying on Wednesday that a presidential appearance at a finals game might be unifying in “our increasingly divided society.

” “It creates a sense of connectivity among people," Silver said.

"It creates a sense of belonging, and I feel that every day. ”Who are the 10 best dunkers in NBA history? Who are the 10 best dunkers in NBA history? FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website constitutes your acceptance of these





FOXSports / 🏆 280. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mamdani, Trump both expected to attend Knicks Game 3: 'I'll be in a different section'New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump are both expected to attend Game 3 at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

Read more »

President Trump to attend Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals game 3 at Madison Square GardenTrump is expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, per ESPN’s Shams Charania, as the Spurs and Knicks meet in the Garden’s first Finals game in over 20 years amid a sold-out buzz.

Read more »

Trump plans to attend Knicks Finals Game 3 at Madison Square Garden on Monday: sourcesMultiple sources say Trump will attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The President has said he was invited to attend a Knicks playoff game by team owner James Dolan, who has donated to his political campaigns.

Read more »

Adam Silver ‘thrilled’ that Trump will attend Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 3Trump confirmed with reporters at the White House on Thursday that he would make the trip to New York to see the Knicks play in their first NBA Finals home game at MSG since 1999.

Read more »