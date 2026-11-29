The Pittsburgh Steelers paid Aaron Rodgers the remainder of his $22.5 million salary after releasing him following a fallout with coach Mike McCarthy. Rodgers remains unsigned after criticizing McCarthy, while the Steelers' locker room is still dealing with the aftermath.

The Pittsburgh Steelers paid quarterback Aaron Rodgers the rest of his $22.5 million salary for this season after releasing him following a dramatic fallout with the team and head coach Mike McCarthy.

Rodgers, 42, cleared waivers Thursday and is now an unrestricted free agent. He had previously said 2026 would be his final NFL season. The split followed a wild turn of events. On Monday, McCarthy backed Rodgers as his quarterback despite a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

Also read Steelers release Aaron Rodgers after Mike McCarthy feud, Tom Brady and Terry Bradshaw criticize quarterback

Aaron Rodgers Demands Play Calling Control

By Tuesday night, it was announced that Rodgers was willing to expose everything if he could not get what he wanted. His demand was to have the play-calling on offense taken away from McCarthy. Rodgers wanted quarterbacks coach Tom Arth to take over the play-calling duties. When that did not happen, the situation escalated quickly.

On Wednesday, Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and delivered a scorching critique of McCarthy. He said the coach would fall asleep during meetings. The outlet also reported that the Super Bowl champion has no suitors following his roast of McCarthy. Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported that Rodgers gave the Steelers an ultimatum over playcalling that proved to be the tipping point.

Glazer, who talked to people on the team and around the league throughout the week, said on FOX NFL Kickoff that the mood has shifted since the exit. Glazer said, I talked to everybody there and around the league. It was sad, right? And then I think now it has turned to exhaustion, where it should not.

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The Steelers won on Black Friday, but the fallout from Rodgers exit is still weighing on their locker room. Mason Rudolph, who started in Rodgers place, completed 9 of 15 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown to DK Metcalf. The defense scored two touchdowns in a win that ended Denver six-game winning streak and improved Pittsburgh to 7-4.

Glazer said, You have guys saying, This is the type of win where we would be so celebratory and we would be out there together. Oh my gosh, it lifts us up. But they are still down, because they do have a loss of a brother. They do love Aaron Rodgers in that locker room, so it is still kind of affecting them that way.

Steelers Locker Room Weighs Fallout From Exit

Glazer added, It is almost like it was a relief that they were able to get this win and hopefully move forward, but still kind of get dragged down by this drama. It is traumatic for a lot of guys to deal with this while they are a game out of first place, so you are in the middle of the playoff fight. The Steelers are now trying to move forward without Rodgers, who remains unsigned.

The team paid him the remainder of his $22.5 million salary for this season despite the messy departure. Rodgers has not found a new team since his release. His comments about McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show appear to have hurt his chances of signing elsewhere. The drama began when Rodgers wanted the play-calling taken away from McCarthy.

He threatened to expose everything if he did not get his way. Instead, he was released, and the Steelers paid him the rest of his salary. McCarthy had publicly backed Rodgers on Monday. By Tuesday night, the situation had changed dramatically.

Rodgers was gone by Thursday. The Steelers locker room is still processing the loss of a player they respected. Glazer said the mood has gone from sad to exhausted. Players reportedly said a win like the one over Denver would normally be a huge celebration, but they are still down because they lost a brother.

The team is a game out of first place and in the middle of a playoff fight. The drama surrounding Rodgers departure has made it harder for players to focus on the season. Glazer said it is traumatic for a lot of guys to deal with this while they are in the playoff race. The Steelers are trying to turn the page, but the fallout from Rodgers exit continues to affect them.

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Rodgers is now a free agent with no known suitors. He had said 2026 would be his final season. Whether he plays again remains uncertain after the messy end to his time in Pittsburgh. The Steelers, meanwhile, are moving forward with Mason Rudolph at quarterback.

Rudolph played well enough to beat Denver, and the defense scored two touchdowns. But the locker room is still not fully past the Rodgers situation. Glazer said the win was almost a relief, but the drama still drags them down. The Steelers are 7-4 and in the playoff hunt, but they are dealing with a difficult emotional situation.

Financial Cost And Emotional Impact Of Departure

The team paid Rodgers the rest of his $22.5 million salary, which means his departure was costly financially as well as emotionally. Rodgers has not spoken publicly since his release, and it is unclear if he will sign with another team. The Steelers are focused on their next game and trying to keep their playoff hopes alive. But the shadow of Rodgers exit lingers.

Glazer said the locker room loves Rodgers and the loss of a brother is still affecting them. The situation began with Rodgers wanting to take play-calling away from McCarthy. He wanted Tom Arth to call plays. Instead, he was released after a dramatic fallout.

The Steelers paid him the rest of his salary for this season. Rodgers cleared waivers Thursday and became an unrestricted free agent. He had previously said 2026 would be his final NFL season. The outlet reported that the Super Bowl champ has no suitors following his roast of McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

The Steelers won on Black Friday, but the fallout is still weighing on their locker room. Glazer said the mood shifted from sad to exhaustion. Players said a win like this would normally lift them up, but they are still down because they lost a brother. Glazer said it is almost like a relief that they got the win and can hopefully move forward, but they are still dragged down by the drama.

He said it is traumatic for a lot of guys to deal with this while they are a game out of first place and in the middle of the playoff fight. The Steelers are 7-4 and trying to move forward. Rodgers is a free agent with no known suitors. The team paid him the rest of his $22.5 million salary.

The drama began with a power struggle over play-calling and ended with a release and a public roast of the head coach.