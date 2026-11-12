Can scientists reverse your age? : Short Wave

Reversing aging may sound like science fiction, but scientists have already found a way to do it—at least, theoretically. Based on a 2012 Nobel-prize winning discovery, researchers are testing whether they can revert diseased cells in the eye back to young and healthy ones. They gave people a drug this year.

Reversing aging may sound like science fiction, but scientists have already found a way to do it—at least, theoretically. Based on a 2012 Nobel-prize winning discovery, researchers are testing whether they can revert diseased cells in the eye back to young and healthy ones.

They gave people a drug this year. If it works, it’ll open the door to curing and possibly preventing other age-related diseases. And that led producerSupport public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include sponsor-free listening.

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Learn more at Reversing aging may sound like science fiction, but scientists have already found a way to do it—at least, theoretically. Based on a 2012 Nobel-prize winning discovery, researchers are testing whether they can revert diseased cells in the eye back to young and healthy ones. They gave people a drug this year. If it works, it'll open the door to curing and possibly preventing other age-related diseases.

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And that led producerSupport public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show's perks include sponsor-free listening. Learn more at This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez and Lauren Gonzalez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. The audio engineer was Robert Rodriguez.