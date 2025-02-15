Can Saquon Barkley Break Eric Dickerson's Rushing Record in 2025-26?

Saquon Barkley came tantalizingly close to breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record in 2024, finishing with 2,005 yards. With early odds at +3300 for him to surpass 2,106 yards in the 2025-26 season, can Barkley achieve this historic feat next year?

Eric Dickerson's rushing record remains safe for another year. But Saquon Barkley isn't done chasing it just yet. Can Philadelphia's star running back and the newest Offensive Player of the Year winner make history next season, after coming so close this past season? Let's check out the early odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of February 14.

Saquon Barkley to break the single-season rushing yardage record (2106+ yards) in the 2025-26 regular season: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total) Dickerson set the record back in 1984, when he rushed for 2,105 yards for the Los Angeles Rams, doing it in 16 games, an average of 131.5 rushing yards per game. He rushed for over 100 yards 12 times that season, including eclipsing 200 yards twice. This past regular season, Barkley finished with 2,005 rushing yards in 16 games, an average of 125.3 yards per game. He rushed for over 100 yards 11 times during the season, including over 200 yards once. One point to add: Dickerson averaged 5.6 yards per carry during the 1984 season (2,105 yards on 379 carries), while Barkley finished the 2024 season averaging 5.8 yards per carry (2,005 yards on 345 carries). After Barkley surpassed the 2,000-yard mark prior to Week 17, the football world wondered whether he would go for the record during the final weekend of the regular season, considering the Eagles had already wrapped up the NFC East and the No. 2 seed entering the NFC postseason. He was only 101 yards away. However, Barkley and Philly head coach Nick Sirianni made the decision that Barkley would sit out Week 17, in preparation for the Eagles' impending Super Bowl run. The closest Dickerson ever got to reaching 2,000 rushing yards in a season again was in 1986, when he put up 1,821 rushing yards on 404 carries. Prior to this season, Barkley's career high was 1,312 rushing yards on 295 carries in 2022.





