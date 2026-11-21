After starring in Twilight and The Batman, Robert Pattinson is stepping into cinema's most famous tuxedo. Film expert Dr. Lisa Funnell breaks down the recent casting.

Robert Pattinson is trading his vampire fangs and Batarangs for a new license to kill — and it comes with the keys to cinema's most iconic Aston Martin.from the studio, Pattinson calls his new role"the honor of a lifetime.

" The announcement caused significant buzz online as franchise fans discussed their takes on Pattinson's appointment. The new film is expected to enter production in 2027 and is eyeing a 2028 release. He's appeared on screen consistently since 2004, but critics still wonder if he's up for the challenge of portraying Agent 007. Dr. Lisa Funnell, better known as"Dr. 007," is a James Bond specialist and award-winning author with a doctorate in film studies.

Also read Rami Malek Praises Robert Pattinson as New James Bond

She gaveher diagnosis on the long-awaited casting. So grab a martini — shaken, not stirred — and keep reading below for Funnell's takeaways on Pattinson's new gig and the history of the 007 franchise. Pattinson wasn't the only name on the casting hit list. Producers considered several other actors for the part, including Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner and Jack Lowden.

Variety reported that PattinsonFunnell said she views casting through a cultural lens, observing broader cultural trends and audience reactions in forming her opinions.

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"I think he's an interesting choice in the fact that he has a wide range of roles in his repertoire," Funnel told NPR's Steve Inskeep. "He's somebody who has the chops to be able to take this role in different directions. "in 1962, six actors have portrayed James Bond under Eon Productions, alongside one outside film portrayal—making Pattinson the eighth Agent 007..

The character was dangerous, glamorous and offered readers worldwide a thrilling glimpse into the life of a cosmopolitan British secret agent. The secret agent is an operative in MI6's 00 Section, granting him a"license to kill" if he can't capture his target.kicked off the series starring Sean Connery as James Bond. Connery appeared in six 007 films following the first release and is considered the template for future Bond actors.

Following Connery's performances, David Niven and George Lazenby each starred in a 007 film in the 1960s before Roger Moore took over the franchise as James Bond for twelve years beginning in 1973. Timothy Dalton played the secret agent in two films in the 1980s and was replaced by Pierce Brosnan, another favorite Bond, who starred in four films beginning in 1995.

For millennials, Brosnan is the archetypal James Bond character whose charm and wit is praised inOver six decades James Bond starred in 27 films, traveled across the globe and defeated international syndicates, ruthless tycoons and dark mirrors of Agent 007 himself. Pattinson's era as James Bond is just beginning, and he'll star in Director Denis Villeneuve's contribution to the franchise in the upcoming release.

Despite the actor's experience playing broody and high-class characters, some critics worry he may be too closely tied to his past roles.

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"Someone like Henry Cavill was seen as somebody who was too popular or too associated with Superman to be James Bond," Funnell said.earned an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes and aligned him with several iconic stars who also portrayed the DC Comics superhero — including Christian Bale and Michael Keaton. Despite his past roles, Funnell said his history shows he has the chops to man the helm of a blockbuster franchise.

"He can really handle the scrutiny and the stress that comes with playing James Bond," Funnell said. "So I think that he's got the shoulders to really hold this position down. "Agent 007 has weathered more reinventions than almost any franchise in cinema history—and Pattinson is simply the latest evolution. "This new era has to do with their new producers.

There's Amazon who's involved. And they're picking somebody with a larger track record and with ready-made fanbases to lead this franchise," Funnell said. More than 60 years ago, James Bond became one of the world's favorite secret agents, and the production team expects Pattinson to keep this momentum going.

" has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin," Villeneuve said in a