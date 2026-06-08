Can our GR Yaris actually be a rally car?

We hunt for Toyota's rallying heritage and get our long-term GR Yaris dirty on gravel-spec rally special stages

‘You’d best be careful with that out here, mate! ’, I hear through a wall of dust and a roaring truck engine. I’m in what can only be described as theof north Wales, parked in a passing place on a gravel track waiting for a mammoth logging lorry to heave by when that voice pierces through.

I poke my head out of the window, look up towards what I think is the driver’s side window through the haze, put on my politest and most innocent smile and shout ‘I’ll be out of your hair soon! ’ If I’m being honest, I don’t know if he’s just warning me that this is an active logging area and is politely telling me to bugger off, or that a dinky supermini with an angry face and painted-on Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres isn’t the best thing to be driving across a coarse and dusty trail literally miles from civilisation.

Click here to add CAR Magazine as a preferred source on GoogleHe’s definitely right about the former – obviously. But, weirdly, he wouldn’t quite be right about the latter. There should be no better place to explore all of the GR Yaris’ talents than in the furthest corners of the world and, frankly, I’ve been curious to see just how it performs when the going gets gravelly.

Choosing north Wales to do that isn’t just because it’s a bit more accessible than, say, Morocco. Or the moon. I’m on the hunt for accessible special stages from 2019’s Wales Rally GB, where Toyota managed to topple years of Ford and Volkswagen dominance there. That year’s Wales Rally GB would end up being the very last that went ahead, with 2020’s pandemic mothballing the event that year and for the foreseeable future.

Rally heroes Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja won their first Wales Rally GB here, piloting their Yaris WRC to overall victory.have the same homologation lineage as ‘YZF’ here. That’s more linked to the old Yaris GRMN than my Gen2 GR, but Toyota rally history has been made somewhere in the heart of Snowdonia and I’m here to track it down.

A few hours earlier, before the sun had entirely risen and the caffeine I wished I could have poured directly into my eyes had kicked in, I was trying to entertain myself on the humdrum M6. As you probably know by now, the GR Yaris isn’t exactly the most luxurious thing to piloting when you’re just getting from A to B and, getting snarled up in some M6 morning rush hour did nothing to dissuade that.

But there are still moments to blip the throttle, drop a couple of gears, hunker down when the boost kicks in and hold on for dear life – even when you’re negotiating traffic. The Yaris can still make urban life fun. Even so, drab grey concrete and four-lane-wide motorways slowly transform into leafy, sunlit-peppered hillsides.

Not long after I pass the ‘Welcome to Wales’ sign, I realise I’ve found nirvana: the corners morph from ‘left six, don’t cut’ to ‘right four, tightens to two – crest’ as the grin widens. The 2019 Wales Rally GB was spread across so many locations in North Wales, but there are a few that I’ve set my sights on: special stages 18 to 22 – critical stages that secured Toyota’s victory.

Dig out old maps from the event and you’ll see twisty ribbons of gravel swooping around the Alwen and Brenig reservoirs and through deep, thick forests. Perfect, provided they’re open to the public. They usually aren’t. I start with Llyn Brenig, a beautiful reservoir that’s become quite a tourist hub for the area.

SS19 and 22 were hosted here, with gravel tracks winding around the eastern edge of the lake. When I arrive, though, the tracks themselves are all gated off and padlocked. Unsurprising, but still disappointing. But things pick up over at Alwen.

After stopping to admire the impressive dam there, I once again come a cropper with another blocked route. But persisting around the boundaries produces rewards – that dusty, well-sighted road the loggers are using is open, and just so happens to have hosted SS18 and 21. Yes! I twist the Yaris’ drive mode dial to Gravel mode that balances the power delivery to 53:47 front/rear and, if I’m honest, tentatively scoot down the gravel road.

In the back of my mind, I know this car isn’t really mine and I’m rather keen to get home without a puncture so my initial progress is, er… slow. But the initially rocky tracks start to level out and the speed picks up. The confidence builds as I find where the grip is – or, more importantly, isn’t.

Sometimes it doesn’t work and I understeer a bit, other times I dump the clutch to get the tail out just a smidge and it works a little too well but after a while I find my footing with the Yaris – the more you commit, the more you’re rewarded. Of course, I don’t think I’ll ever have the same mentality as a full-time rally driver – I value my life a little too much.

But exploring the roads that have made Toyota’s hot hatch the hero we know it to be feels like I’ve had exclusive access to its rite of passage. Gimme a set of gravel tyres and I’d be back in a heartbeat. + Using ‘gravel’ mode properly; epic fun on any surface





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