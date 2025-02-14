Can Open Communication Be the Key to Great Sex at Any Age?

Dr. William Yarber, a professor of human sexuality, shares his insights on how open communication and a willingness to explore each other's desires can lead to a fulfilling sex life. His advice emphasizes the importance of asking and sharing with your partner how you like to be touched, fostering a deeper understanding and connection.

Dr. William Yarber, a renowned professor of human sexuality at Indiana University, believes the secret to great sex lies in open communication. For over 40 years, he has taught students the importance of asking and sharing with their partners how they like to be touched. Yarber, 81, emphasizes that the essence of sexuality is about giving and receiving pleasurable touch.

He cites numerous anecdotes from students who have implemented his advice, reporting improved intimacy, pleasure, and relationship strength. His own life experiences reflect this philosophy. Married to Margaret Covher, a high school English teacher, for 21 years, they shared a deep emotional intimacy. After her death in 2021, Yarber confessed to feeling lonely and longing for a new partner who could build a dynamic bond with him.He describes his ideal companion as someone who is excited about building a relationship based on affection and mutual attraction. His colleagues and friends attest to his many positive qualities, including his sociability, curiosity, determination, generosity, contagious humor, impeccable fashion sense, and most importantly, his extraordinary compassion for others. Yarber acknowledges the challenges of finding romance at his age, recognizing that the pool of potential partners is smaller. He's open to expanding his social circle by joining organizations that attract people from different age groups and has even ventured into the world of dating apps, a new arena for courtship in his life. While he prefers to remain in Bloomington, Indiana, where he teaches, he's not completely ruling out the possibility of moving for the right opportunity. He considers himself an optimist who prioritizes his physical and mental health, enjoys good company, and is eager to find a partner who shares his zest for life. He believes that sex remains an essential part of a romantic relationship at any age and envisions his daily routine transforming with the addition of a loving companion. He is confident that finding love again will bring a renewed sense of purpose and joy to his life





