Can Notre Dame be Trusted to Win a Close Game against Miami?

In an ideal world for Notre Dame, Saturday's all-or-nothing showdown against Miami will be decided well before the final seconds tick down.

Oct 17, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman looks on during the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect In an ideal world for Notre Dame, Saturday's all-or-nothing showdown against Miami will be decided well before the final seconds tick down. If that's the case, one would think that Marcus Freeman's squad will have shown up and taken care of business in the way that it was supposed to, especially in the event that the Hurricanes will beon Saturday in South Bend.

Also read CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 10 Games, Including Notre Dame-Miami, LSU-Alabama

If Saturday's grudge match hangs in the balance late, though, buckle up. A certain Notre Dame trend will be on the top of mind. He's 0-3 in those and 17-0 in games decided by multiple possessions. Do you think that's a coincidence?

Or is there something to be said for the fact that the Irish starting quarterback is entering his 21st career start and he has yet to win a down-to-the-wire game? That depends who you ask. If you ask a Notre Dame fan, they'll tell you that a properly called defensive pass interference or a properly operated clock at BYU from that number not being "0.

" Additionally, they'll tell you that Carr did his job last year vs. Texas A&M, and that it could've gone the Irish's way had they been able to have a properly executed extra point hold or if they had been able to get that holding call to negate the Aggies' game-winning touchdown. For whatever reason, though, that number hangs over Carr.

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It's a credit to him that the Irish haven't played in more than three one-score games during his nearly two seasons as a starter. In the first half this year, Carr has a 12-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio with 8.5 yards per pass attempt. Even though he got off to a slow start vs. Navy, he's gotten off to great starts.

The same goes for his counterpart, Darian Mensah, who has an 18-0 TD-INT ratio with an FBS-best 213.1 quarterback rating in the first half. Of course, that was with Toney available. So am I saying that Carr has been bad in the second half? I didn't say that.

A guy who ranks No. 45 in FBS in second half/OT quarterback rating with the No. 42 third-down offense isn't suddenly a liability in high-leverage moments, and that's not just the box score that suggests that. My eyes don't suggest that Carr crumbles in clutch moments. In Notre Dame's three one-score losses with Carr as the starter, here are his numbers in the final eight minutes:No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Could those numbers be better?

Sure. Failed last-minute drives vs. Miami and BYU sting even more knowing that the Irish had more than a minute left to potentially score a go-ahead touchdown, and both came up empty. But this speaks to a bigger question with Carr that's still worth asking — is he the guy that you want when the bullets are flying? Ask anyone in blue and gold, especially Freeman, and they'll give you a resounding "yes.

" After all, Carr only has one turnover-worthy play on 49 pressured drop-backs this year, which is an improvement on the four that he had on 76 pressured drop-backs last year. If you're a believer in PFF's "big-time throw" metric, Carr has already matched his 2025 total with three such throws under pressure in 2026. But Carr also just has one touchdown pass when he's been under pressure this year, and that's after he only got two last year.

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What did BYU do so effectively? It sped him up. In that game, Carr was pressured on 13 drop-backs, which was six more than any game this season. In all three of the games that Carr lost as Notre Dame's starter, he was pressured at least nine times.

Against teams that have failed to pressure him on nine drop-backs, he's 15-0. Miami might not have Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor anymore, but it's still a team that ranks No. 12 in FBS with three sacks per game. How Carr handles pressure will have a massive say in how Saturday plays out. That's twofold.

Handling pressure in high-leverage moments matters. On third down, Carr ranks No. 92 in FBS with a 124.7 QB rating. On 3rd-and-7 or longer, he only has five such conversions all year. Ideally for Carr, he won't be in those spots.

Notre Dame would ideally stay ahead of the sticks and string together scoring drives all game in a way that puts pressure on a Toney-less version of Miami. Now feels like as good a time as any to start a new trend. Connor O'Gara is a Midwestern-born, 30-something dad who has been covering college football for the last 13 years.

After moving to Orlando and being the writer who launched the Big Ten site "Saturday Tradition" in 2015, Connor pivoted to predominantly SEC and national content for Saturday Down South in 2017. In addition to writing a daily column and hosting the site's twice-a-week podcast , he consistently appeared on national platforms like the SEC Network's "The Paul Finebaum Show" and Sirius XM's "Off Campus.

" He's been a Heisman Trophy voter the last 4 years and continues to be one of the voices of reason in college football. But Connor's biggest claim to fame? After watching his alma mater win a national championship, he asked Curt Cignetti the question that got him free beer for life.