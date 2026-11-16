Can Non-Alcoholic Drinks Help You Stop or Reduce Drinking?

For some people, non-alcoholic drinks could be a helpful substitute for alcoholic beverages, but there are also reasons to be cautious about this overall approach.

Non-alcoholic drinks may be a lower-risk way to participate in social outings that typically involve alcohol. There is a risk that non-alcoholic drinks lead to a strong urge to drink typical alcoholic drinks.drinks could be helpful.

As it turns out, for some people, non-alcoholic drinks could be a helpful substitute for alcoholic beverages, but there are also reasons to be cautious about this overall approach.? ” The short answer is that the amount of alcohol depends on where you live. Generally, non-alcoholic drinks contain much lower alcohol by volume than traditional alcoholic drinks, but they may still contain some alcohol.

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If you are trying to stop drinking alcohol completely, it would be important to check the rules where you live to make sure your chosen non-alcoholic drink has 0% ABV. There are many reasons why someone may want to stop or reduce drinking alcoholic drinks, which I will not go over here.

More relevant to this topic are the reasons why someone would want to consume non-alcoholic drinks, which are made to look and taste like alcoholic beverages, rather than traditional beverages that do not resemble alcoholic beverages . One reason for the popularity of non-alcoholic drinks is that someone may enjoy the taste of alcoholic drinks, like beer and wine, and wish to continue to drink similarly flavoured beverages .

Another reason people may choose non-alcoholic drinks is that they find it helps them continue to participate in social activities and routines that typically involve alcohol. For instance, when interviewing adults who drink alcohol heavily and have used non-alcoholic drinks to reduce drinking, some interviewees described that ordering a non-alcoholic beverage at a bar, club, or other social gathering allowed them to participate in the outing and blend in with their peers who were drinking alcohol.

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Further, unlike drinking alternatives like soft drinks, they describe that the experience of drinking a non-alcoholic drink remains symbolic as an"adult treat" given its look and presentation. People may take different approaches to substitute with non-alcoholic drinks depending on their specific needs. Some people may completely substitute their alcoholic drinks for non-alcoholic drinks. Alternatively, people may replace alcoholic drinks in specific contexts, such as primarily substituting their home-based alcoholic drinks versus outing-based alcoholic drinks with non-alcoholic drinks.

When replacing alcoholic drinks one typically consumes, some may replace them completely with non-alcoholic drinks while others may alternate between drink types . While people describe using non-alcoholic drinks to reduce their alcohol use, an important question remains about whether these drinks can actually help you stop or reduce drinking.

As it turns out, the qualities that make non-alcoholic drinks an attractive substitute for alcoholic drinks may also get in the way of successfully reducing one’s drinking. Aspects of drinking can serve as powerful reminders—referred to as cues—of alcohol. Specifically, qualities of the drink like its taste, container, and where it is consumed can, in fact, lead to a strong urge to drink alcohol itself. By definition, non-alcoholic beverages will not lead to intoxication.

Once consumed, these drinks may strengthen the desire to become intoxicated , and lead someone to return to drinking alcohol. Initial studies have suggested that non-alcoholic drinks may help people reduce their drinking. When adults who drink were provided non-alcoholic drinks free of charge over a 12-week period, they reported greater reductions in their alcoholic drink consumption compared to adults who were not provided these drinks.

This reduction in alcoholic drinks continued a month after these non-alcoholic drinks were provided. A follow-up study suggested, however, that the reduced alcohol drinking was not observed amongst people with higher symptoms of alcohol use disorder. Additional research is needed to understand if non-alcoholic drinks may be a helpful way to reduce or stop drinking among people with an alcohol use disorder.

Ultimately, there would be a net health and mental health benefit if someone reduces the overall number of alcoholic drinks by substituting non-alcoholic drinks. For instance, if someone switches from drinking four alcoholic drinks per week to two alcoholic drinks plus two non-alcoholic drinks, they would be reducing their exposure to harmful aspects of alcohol.

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However, depending on an individual’s circumstances, the chosen strategy for which drinks to substitute can affect how much they benefit overall. For instance, if a person finds they have more difficulty moderating their drinking when out with friends , having a strategy to rely on non-alcoholic drinks when out with friends may be more beneficial than substituting their alcohol drinks consumed at home.

While research is still in its early stages, non-alcoholic drinks show promise in helping people reduce their drinking. For some people, substituting non-alcoholic drinks may provide the benefits of drinking alcoholic drinks without the negatives; however, it is important to make sure the substitute approach does not become an add-on approach. In cases where non-alcoholic drinks are too similar to alcoholic drinks that it leads you to drink alcohol anyway, then the substitution approach is not successful.

Therefore, if you are thinking about giving this strategy a try, it is important to keep track of your drinking carefully to determine if it is actually helping you to reduce the number of alcoholic drinks you consume.1. Perman-Howe, P., Fenton, L., O’Donnell, R., Howell, R., Kersbergen, I., Clarke, Z., & Holmes, J. . Exploring how and why people who drink alcohol at high-risk levels use alcohol-free and low-alcohol drinks when cutting down: a qualitative focus group study.2.

Yoshimoto, H., Kawaida, K., Dobashi, S., Saito, G., & Owaki, Y. . Effect of provision of non-alcoholic beverages on alcohol consumption: a randomized controlled study.3. Dobashi, S., Kawaida, K., Saito, G., Owaki, Y., & Yoshimoto, H. . The effectiveness of reduction in alcohol consumption achieved by the provision of non-alcoholic beverages associates with Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test scores: a secondary analysis of a randomized controlled trial.

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