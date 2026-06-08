Can Madonna and Macy’s Bring Kiko Milano’s Makeup Reign to the U.S.?

Madonna has been named Kiko Milano's global ambassador as the Italian makeup brand enters U.S. retail at Macy's.

With the queen of pop in one hand and an inaugural U.S. retail partnership in the other, Kiko Milano is ready to take on the American makeup market.

The Italian beauty brand, which in 2025 crossed the $1 billion sales threshold for the first time, is marking its first big U.S. push with a Macy’s“We collectively decided that we wanted to come to the U.S. and make a scene,” said Drew Elliott, who joined Kiko as chief brand officer in 2025, exiting his previous role as global creative director at MAC.

“Kiko Milano is a powerhouse brand, and it deserves a powerhouse face. Madonna is that person: she has Italian roots; she’s known for reinvention, for boldly being exactly who she is — and, many times, using makeup to do that. She is the Kiko girl.

”Madonna debuts in her role via the brand’s “The Kiko Show” campaign, which is set to an exclusive Stuart Price remix of the pop icon’s latest single, “Bring Your Love,” and shows Madonna shifting through different beauty personas. The campaign comes as Kiko Milano’s moves into three Macy’s doors, including the Herald Square flagship in New York City; the Manhasset, N.Y. , location, and another in Virginia’s Tysons Corner Center.

That count will rise to 27 Macy’s doors over the next few months, where the brand’s assortment will include its hero, $14 3D Hydra Lip Gloss — which sells one tube globally every other second; its $16 Ultimate Pen Eyeliner; $13 Long Lasting Eyeshadow Sticks, and more.

“It’s important that people meet our iconic products, and that’s what we’re focusing on the most,” said Elliott. Currently the U.S. comprises just 1 percent of Kiko’s sales, which have thus far been made solely via the brand’s direct-to-consumer website. That Kiko was able to exceed $1 billion without operating a significant business in the U.S. — which is the world’s largest beauty market — is a less common feat.

And even though the U.S. is a more crowded makeup market than Italy, Kiko sees its agility and heritage as key competitive strengths.

“What Kiko Milano brings is the quality of prestige; the velocity and go-to-market speed of mass; an accessible price, and the creativity of an Italian brand rooted in Italian culture,” said chief executive officer Simone Dominici. At Macy’s, the brand’s presence will include boldly colored displays, makeup services and product engraving stations that Kiko is hoping will resonate with value-minded customers.

“Luxury experience at an affordable price is this sweet spot of the American consumer,” Elliott said. “ feels like you’re walking into a little bit of Milan, and a little bit of pop culture. ” Kiko sells in 1,450 doors across 77 countries. That number includes stand-alone stores as well as the brand’s presence at Ulta Beauty Middle East; Douglas in Europe; Galeries Lafayette in Paris, and others.

“We have a lot to share,” said Elliott. “Kiko Milano is impossible to ignore, and that’s what we need to show. ”WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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