Brands from Prada to Loewe are leaning into handmade content ahead of the holidays, in a very anti-AI end to 2026. Brands and illustrators weigh in.

That’s the message brands are sending this holiday season, as luxury turns to hand-drawn illustrations and stop-motion animation for its batch of festive holiday campaigns.

, which ended with close-up clips of human hands crafting the puppets featured in the film, a host of luxury brands released holiday campaigns in step with this emphasis on human craftsmanship.commissioned a group of artists led by cinematic animator John Pomeroy . Dior followed suit with a holiday film directed by Oscar-nominated animator Sylvain Chomet.

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Loewe released a collection in partnership with Tim Burton, an interpretation of his seminal, with a documentary about Burton’s work accompanying. Rimowa created miniature worlds inside its suitcases, all done by hand. All of the campaigns placed emphasis on human touch — as did the communication surrounding them.

“A Prada fantasy, created by hand,” Prada’s release read, citing inspiration “from the human core of storytelling at the heart of the holiday season”, celebrating hand-drawn illustration for its anachronism and romanticism. Loewe emphasized the film’s handmade puppets and handcrafted sets, and likened this to the brand’s own relationship to craft. It’s trickled down the fashion funnel, with brands from Pamela Anderson’s skincare brand Sonsie to Barbour tapping this technique.

Photo: Prada This was Rimowa’s fifth year collaborating with artists for its holiday campaign, most of which have been 2D animations. This year, the brand wanted to level up, introducing handcrafted miniature worlds from clay, paper, felt and wood.

“From a technical point of view, it was quite challenging to go from a 2D animation to creating a full 3D world with puppets,” says CMO Mathieu Plenier: over 30 artists, about 200 hours of work that went into its creation, plus a week filming across two film stages to make the films. Many of this year’s campaigns cite similarly lengthy production processes. For Prada, this process was part of the draw.

“The idea was to celebrate and display a creative process that would in itself create a sense of wonder,” a Prada spokesperson tells, noting that hand-drawn animation felt like the best way to do so because of its sense of touch and association with craft. Pomeroy was a no-brainer because of his deep understanding of “old school” 2D animation, they add.

“John has described animation as a collaborative art form that takes many hands and many hours to complete, and it is because of that collaboration that animation is a marvelous endeavor. ” “It’s a universally beloved, nostalgic approach to signaling ‘we’re human, we believe in human creativity’ and to position the brand as anti-AI,” says Michael Scanlon, chief creative officer at creative studio Chandelier Creative, of the influx of illustrated and animated campaigns this season.

To Ariella Starkman, founder and creative director of creative production company Starkman & Associates, it’s less a response to AI itself than the anxiety the tech induces.

“They are a response to a larger cultural anxiety about what AI represents: the coldness, the automation, the one-size-fits-all approach, mixed with a very real fear of losing our jobs and feeling replaceable,” she says. “Deeply spooky. ”Photo: RimowaPhoto: Rimowawith their marketing, from edible art to hand-drawn illustrations, to indicate to their consumers that they are putting time and care into their creative.

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While appealing to shoppers’ emotions, effort signaling fails to alleviate these very real concerns Starkman highlights, about the state of the world they’re living and shopping in. One anonymous creative director, who runs the accountthe disjuncture between campaigns designed to “humanwash” their image after a year of layoffs and high-speed AI adoption. As a marketing mechanism, these crafty campaigns are effective — when done right.

But the state of the world into which luxury brands are releasing this content places an onus on these businesses toBrands positioning themselves as meticulous about craft by commissioning artists is nothing new, notes Quentin Jones, illustrator and founder of House of Quentin Jones.

“People have been drawn to tactile, handmade imagery online for a long time. When I graduated in 2012, brands were already commissioning me to make beauty campaigns for digital platforms rather than working with traditional photographers, because they knew people would stop and look at something where they could feel the human touch,” she says. But, she observes, the prevalence of overly polished AI work has heightened the instinct toward the artist’s hand.

“It’s a reaction to the sameness of digital worlds,” Scanlon agrees. “Hand-drawn and stop motion animation have a certain kind of imperfection that makes you feel. It triggers an emotion, and I think a lot of brands are struggling to emotionally connect right now. ”— “like cartoons on a Sunday morning when you have no school the next day” — is telling.

“The holiday season is one of the most commercially significant periods of the year for many brands, so it’s very interesting — and telling — that they’re leading with feeling rather than product,” she says. “Brands are realizing that making people feel something is just as important as getting them to buy something.

” Starkman recently wrapped a campaign for a major luxury brand where one of the main requests was to create something that made you feel something, she says. Loewe licensed Tim Burton’s original illustrations for the collection.

“There’s something very special about animation, particularly at Christmas. It connects us to childhood and a shared imagination,” says Elisa Valenzuela, illustrator and founder of motion studio Studio Convergences.

“It allows even the most serious and demanding luxury houses to embrace fantasy, humor and a certain lightness. ” This was at the core of Rimowa’s campaign, Plenier says.

“With this campaign, we wanted to connect the holiday with human emotions, thinking about a more enjoyable, struggle-free life. Blending the tangible with the imaginative, the campaign invites viewers to celebrate life’s simple daily pleasures. ” The idea then is that gifting a Rimowa suitcase will “feel like gifting an invitation to travel and explore new worlds”, he adds.

For its holiday campaign, Scottish handbag brand Strathberry tapped stop-motion artist Alina Golovlova for the fifth time; and her second holiday campaign.

“Making by hand is at the core of our brand, so partnering with artists and craftspeople is hugely important to us in any creative project,” says co-founder Leeanne Hundleby, who was especially drawn to felt stop motion for how highly specialized it is. “We wanted to champion the patience and skill it takes to make something truly by hand.

”Photo: Strathberry Over the past year, Valenzuela has noted growing enthusiasm for animation, craft, stop motion and images that, she says, embrace imperfection.

“What’s slightly paradoxical is that so many brands seem to be embracing these techniques at the same time,” she says. “A desire for individuality is becoming a collective trend. ” It’s not necessarily a bad thing, she says, noting that this is often how creative movements evolve. Still, Scanlon hopes to see brands venture into an array of hand-crafted techniques, not solely animation.

“Anti-AI approaches don’t need to be so obvious. Animation is an incredible, timeless craft, but it also feels like an easy route for a brand. You can see the strategy on the sleeve,” he says.

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“The world needs more and other kinds of practical magic. Stagecraft, surrealism, handmade spectacle. ”For all the brand comms about the time and effort that go into these campaigns, they’re not without scrutiny at a moment when audiences are hyper-aware of the potential for AI augmentation. Dior’s film, for one, was not met with the reception the brand might have hoped for.

Audiences fast pointed out flaws in the film they believed to stem from AI use: a sixth finger on a character’s hand; glitches between frames. Commentators were quick to hop on their soapboxes to drag Dior for promoting the film as hand-drawn. Chomet toldthat the film did not use generative AI, but used automated interpolation in a “very small part” of the process. Dior did not respond to requests for comment.

For all of the online warriors’ grievances, some illustrators are unconvinced by the uproar.

“I find this debate interesting, but also rather sad, because it risks overshadowing the work and talent of the artist involved,” Valenzuela says. Traditional animation involves production time that can’t be compressed, she says, noting that the time it takes to draw, build sets or animate objects frame by frame doesn’t always align with commercial production schedules.

“I think it’s a shame if the occasional use of AI is enough to call an entire artistic project into question. ” Jones doesn’t believe it’s a matter of handmade versus AI.

“I see nothing wrong with an image-maker using AI as one of their tools, much as we use Photoshop, After Effects or Premiere. It’s another way of getting an idea out of your head and into the world,” she says. The key is not to use the tech in the creation of the artwork itself.

“So much of the magic happens in the process of making. ”For Prada, though the starting point was “the human core of storytelling”, the brand is under no illusions about the context into which the campaign was released.

“We can understand why people are looking closely at this concept with AI in mind, particularly given the wider conversation around AI and creative work at the moment. What is interesting for us is the degree of attention people are paying to craft and the creative process, and we think that’s a positive conversation to be having,” the spokesperson says, adding that Prada didn’t use the tech in the campaign’s creation.

“We are very comfortable being transparent about that process. ” Anyone working with handmade elements today does also need to be digitally fluent — especially when the work is ultimately going to be consumed digitally, Jones argues.

“It’s about having the taste and skill to use everything at your disposal without letting the technology dictate the aesthetic,” she says. “What people are craving isn’t necessarily the absence of technology, but the presence of a human being. We need to preserve both the human touch and the human intention behind the work.

” Looking ahead, Starkman is acutely aware of how “terrifyingly good” AI will get at replicating craft, human imperfection, and all the visual cues we currently associate with ‘authentic’ creative expression, she says.

“What happens when we can no longer tell the difference? If something looks handmade and makes us feel something, does it matter whether a human actually made it? ” she asks.

“I think it does, but I also think we’re going to have to get much better at explaining why. ” Perhaps the why comes down to what’s going on behind the scenes, beyond the holidays: not just the painstaking hours of crafting a stop-motion animation, but at the brands commissioning these artistic works in the first place.

“It all has to come from a truth in their product, their organization, and how the brand approaches creativity,” Scanlon says. Take Hermès, which was Valenzuela’s first-ever animation client back in 2018 — back when AI was, to the average person, more of a lofty sci-fi trope than a sweeping threat to one’s livelihood.

“They gave me my start in this field, and I think they’ve demonstrated for years how collaborating with artists and their distinctive creative worlds can beautifully express a house’s values,” she says. “It’s essential today to preserve our ability to dream, experiment, make mistakes and surprise ourselves. Whether we’re fashion designers or image-makers, perhaps our role is simply to keep bringing poetry and humanity into the world. ”