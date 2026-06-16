Can Jordan shock in World Cup debut in Bay Area vs. Austria?

Jordan will make its FIFA World Cup debut Tuesday night in a 9 p.m. match at Levi’s Stadium against Austria, which is back in the World Cup after 28 years.

Teams are introduced before the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Qatar and Switzerland at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. , on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

“We are grateful to participate for the first time in our history. It is a source of great pride,” Jordanian captain and defender Ehsan Haddad said Monday.

“We don’t feel pressure. We feel pride. It was a dream to be here. ”for the first time, the others being Curaçao and Uzbekistan .

Jordan entered the World Cup ranked 63rd in the world, two spots ahead of Cape Verde; Uzebekistan was 50th, Curaçao 82nd.

“Of course nobody is expecting us to get to the finals,” Haddad added. “We need to represent our national team, our national spirit. “ A year ago, Jordan clinched its World Cup reservation with a 3-0 win over Oman, then more encouragement came in December by reaching the Arab Cup Final, where Jordan got edged by Morocco 3-2. “Our presence here at the World Cup is in and of itself a source of glory.

We are making history,” Jordan coach Jamal Sellami said.

“Naturally the first match is going to be important and a historic pathway. “We will face a tough opponent,” Sellami added. “The most important thing is to start the game on a good note, because we know there is a fear of beginnings and a lack of experience. ” While Austria boasts more players who’ve competed at soccer’s higher levels, this is its first World Cup appearance in 28 years.

That berth came by finishing first in its UEFA qualifying group, including a 10-0 rout of San Marino.

“Austria is one of the best teams,” Sellami said. “Others may have stars, but for Austria, the team is the star, maybe the coach, because they play very well. ” Keying Jordan’s offense is Mousa Al-Tamari, who eight years ago got nicknamed the “Jordanian Messi” en route to the Cypriot title. Jordan lost striker Yazan Al-Naimat to a torn ACL last December.

Haddad, 32, said hearing the national anthem will be Jordan’s greatest motivator, aside from seeing Arab countries early success in recent days.

“We went through pressure and it got us here. His highness, Prince Hussain, said that without pressure we can’t do anything. We feel responsibility more than pressure,” Haddad said.

“The pressure we used to feel was always something positive. ” Neither he nor his coach frowned upon the 9 p.m. PT kickoff time, not after the club acclimated to the time-zone change by embedding itself in Portland before arriving Sunday in the Bay Area.

“Naturally we are sleeping better and we’re used to this environment now,” Haddad said. “Of course, traveling city to city by air is a burden to players, but we were here early to prepare and be ready. ”. Attendance was announced as 67,966, just shy of capacity for these World Cup games at 68,827; A crowd of 70,823 attended Super Bowl 60 in February.

“The weather is going to be better compared to other games earlier in the day, so we have time, and, god willing, we will give it our best,” Sallami said. The forecast calls for temperatures in the 60s. Jordan’s other games in Group J also will come at night, next Monday at 8 p.m. here against Algeria, then June 27 against Argentina in Dallas at 7 p.m. CT.

While this is the largest World Cup field with its expansion from 32 to 48 teams, Jordan is looking to become the first to reach the knockout stage in a maiden appearance since Slovakia in 2010. Other memorable first-time appearances were the third-place efforts from Portugal and Croatia , while those reaching the Round of 16 were Costa Rica , Nigeria , Saudi Arabia , Senegal and Ghana .

This is Austria’s eighth World Cup, having made a victorious debut against France in 1934, in the second-ever World Cup.

“The first game is always important, and the performance will have repercussions and reverberate throughout,” Sellami said. “We’ll play with the perfect lineup and hope players perform well. ”





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