Can Joe Ross Become the Phillies' Newest Bullpen Ace?

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed former Brewers pitcher Joe Ross to a one-year deal, hoping to unlock his potential as a dominant reliever. Ross's recent performance as a reliever, coupled with the team's history of success with late-career bullpen transformations, suggests he could be a valuable asset.

Joe Ross , a 31-year-old right-handed pitcher, has signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies , marking a potential turning point in his career. The Phillies envision Ross as a versatile relief pitcher who can provide multiple innings and even step into a starting role if needed. While Ross's tenure as a starter with the Washington Nationals was marked by unfulfilled promise, his recent performance as a reliever for the Milwaukee Brewers has sparked optimism.

In September 2023, Ross transitioned to the bullpen and showcased improved velocity and effectiveness. His fastball averaged 95.1 mph, and he allowed just two home runs in 27 innings. The Phillies are betting on Ross's raw talent and the potential for his stuff to elevate even further as a reliever. This strategy echoes successful moves made by the Phillies in the past, when pitchers like Chad Durbin and Chan Ho Park found renewed success in the bullpen. Durbin, at 30 years old and coming off Tommy John surgery, resurrected his career with the Phillies in 2008, becoming a vital contributor to their World Series championship run. Park, known for his electric performance, followed a similar path in 2009, delivering an exceptional relief season and playing a key role in the Phillies' postseason run





