Can I Escape Responsibility for My Addicted Daughter?

A woman grapples with the inability to help her daughter, who is struggling with addiction and mental health issues. She seeks advice on how to cope with the situation and detach emotionally.

I am a healthy older woman living alone in a building for seniors. I’ve known some of my neighbors most of my life. I consider us like a family. My problem is, my 49-year-old daughter, Jasmine, has been a pill addict for the last 20 years. I’ve tried repeatedly to help her. I’ve begged to get her to go to counseling, but she won’t. Jasmine is also dealing with some mental problems. She’s in a relationship, but barely. Her three children have all but cut her off and she can’t understand why.

Jasmine doesn’t get that it is her own doing. I love my daughter dearly, but I realize I can’t help her in any way now. She has burned all her bridges. How do I let myself off the hook? I’m her mother, and I can’t do anything about it.





