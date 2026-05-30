Can I be forced to remove my neighbourhood CCTV system?

A This is Money reader is being pressured to remove his neighbourhood CCTV system, but he is unsure if he is within his rights to keep it. The reader installed the system years ago after a series of burglaries in his cul de sac and has since upgraded it to 12 full high-definition cameras.

A This is Money reader is being pressured to remove his neighbourhood CCTV system, but he is unsure if he is within his rights to keep it.

The reader installed the system years ago after a series of burglaries in his cul de sac and has since upgraded it to 12 full high-definition cameras. The police have used evidence from the cameras to solve incidents and the reader has also benefited from cheaper insurance.

However, a new tenant in one of the houses on the road has complained that the cameras are intrusive and is asking the reader to reset them so they do not record his house. The reader is unsure if he can be forced to move or take down the cameras and has sought the advice of two legal experts.

Joanne Ellis, a partner and specialist in dispute resolution at Stephensons, says that while the reader has a legitimate reason for installing the CCTV system, he does have responsibilities as a data controller under the UK GDPR and the Data Protection Act 2018. She advises the reader to make sure that the CCTV does not capture more than it needs to of his neighbour's private spaces and to be transparent about its use by displaying appropriate signage.

Manjinder Atwal, a director of housing and property litigation at Duncan Lewis Solicitors, agrees that the neighbour has the right to raise concerns about privacy, but says that the key issue is proportionality. He advises the reader to ensure that the cameras are not unnecessarily focused on private spaces such as windows or gardens and to be able to demonstrate that his set-up is justified, limited to what is necessary, and operated responsibly.

In short, the reader cannot simply insist that his neighbour's property is excluded entirely if doing so would undermine a legitimate security system. However, he should be able to demonstrate that his set-up is justified, limited to what is necessary, and operated responsibly





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