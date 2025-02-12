A State Department official downplays the chances of Elon Musk accessing America's nuclear arsenal, but raises concerns about the vulnerability of the outdated system.

A State Department official stated that as of now, there is a minimal chance that one of Musk's associates could gain access to America's nuclear weapons . \'I can't see what would possibly do,' the unidentified State Department insider said regarding the billionaire and unelected official.

According to the State Department employee, the likelihood of Musk or DOGE accessing America's nuclear arsenal is 'zero' because, as they explained, America's nuclear weapons are not connected to the internet. Instead, the system operates on an antiquated, closed nuclear network that still utilizes equipment from the 1960s and 70s, raising concerns about the vulnerability of this outdated system, which even still employs floppy disks. \However, there is always a possibility that the improbable, such as Donald Trump being elected president twice, could occur, as the State Department employee stated in a particularly enigmatic remark. 'I also firmly believe that if you make something idiot-proof,' the person said, 'the world will build a better idiot.' This suggests that despite the seemingly archaic nature of the system, there could still be avenues for exploitation. The employee suggested that the most straightforward way for Musk to access the nuclear arsenal would be through a classic con. 'If Musk was trying to do a true 'hostile takeover' of that sort, it would be best accomplished by just fooling Trump into believing nuclear war was imminent,' Wallerstein said, 'which would probably be a trivial endeavor for someone of Musk’s wealth and Trump’s gullibility.' \'I don’t think the current command and control systems are 'hackable,'' Wallerstein continued. 'They are frankly not modern enough for that.





