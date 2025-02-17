Can Dating Women of Color Be an Anti-Racist Act?

A reader asks The New York Times Magazine's 'The Ethicist' if prioritizing dating women of color is a valid way to combat racism. Kwame Anthony Appiah, the columnist, weighs in on the ethical complexities of this approach, urging transparency and caution against treating relationships as a platform for social activism.

A reader posed a question to the New York Times Magazine's 'The Ethicist' advice column, seeking guidance on whether his preference for dating women of color aligns with anti-racist principles. On Valentine's Day, the anonymous reader explained his desire to prioritize dating non-White women, emphasizing his belief that interracial relationships are a powerful tool in combating racism.

He articulated his motivation as stemming from his upbringing in a predominantly White, rural environment and his subsequent dedication to educating himself and others on issues of racism, sexism, and kyriarchy (a feminist theory term referring to a social system based on domination and oppression). The reader likened his dating preference to adopting a healthy habit or incorporating a new food into his diet, acknowledging that the initial motivation might be external but with the hope of developing genuine appreciation over time.He further stated that he envisioned these relationships as opportunities for mutual learning and growth, explicitly mentioning his intention to leverage his privilege for the benefit of his potential partners and any biracial children they might have. He concluded his query by asking Appiah if his preference, despite his well-intentioned anti-racist goals, could be considered wrong, insensitive, or even inherently racist. Appiah, while praising the reader's commitment, cautioned against treating a relationship like a seminar. He acknowledged the reader's right to pursue self-improvement but advised against instrumentalizing his partner, suggesting that most individuals would prefer a romantic connection rather than a platform for social activism. Appiah encouraged transparency in the reader's intentions and acknowledged that some individuals might welcome his offer to utilize his privilege for their benefit. However, he expressed skepticism that most would find this approach appealing in a romantic context





