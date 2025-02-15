For many anime fans, computer-generated animation (CG) remains a point of contention. While some studios have pushed the boundaries of what CG can achieve, early missteps have left a lasting impression. This article explores the reasons behind the skepticism surrounding CG anime, examining the history, misconceptions, and the studios that are striving to change the perception of this evolving technology.

For many anime fans, CG animation is a dirty word. Whenever a new series leans heavily on computer-generated visuals, the knee-jerk reaction is almost always negative. Viewers associate CG with stiff character movement, awkward transitions, and an overall lack of the fluidity that traditional hand-drawn animation provides. Shows like the 2016 Berserk and Ex-Arm are often cited as prime examples of why anime and CG should never mix.

But while there have been some undeniable missteps, dismissing CG animation entirely ignores the incredible advancements and successes within the medium. Despite its rough history, CG animation in anime has improved significantly in recent years. Studios like Orange, the powerhouse behind Trigun Stampede and Beastars, have demonstrated that CG animation can be just as expressive and engaging as traditional techniques. The issue is not that CG is inherently bad, it is that bad CG stands out more than bad hand-drawn animation. So the question remains of why the anime fandom continues to reject CG so aggressively and if it is time to give the medium a fair shot. The backlash against CG in anime is not baseless because the early attempts at integrating 3D animation into anime were undeniably rough. The 2016 Berserk became infamous for its janky animation and unnatural character movement, making fans of the original manga furious at its poor execution. Unlike the 1997 hand-drawn Berserk anime, which had a gritty aesthetic that fit the tone of the story, the CG version lacked the weight and emotion that the series needed. Similarly, Ex-Arm is another example of how poor CG can ruin an otherwise promising story. This early failure led to a general distrust of CG in anime. Traditional 2D animation, despite its limitations, has an inherent charm and artistry that makes even lower-budget productions feel more authentic. When CG fails, it fails hard, creating an uncanny valley effect that breaks immersion. This has left a lasting impression on anime fandom, making any new CG anime face an uphill battle for acceptance, no matter how much the technology has improved. A major reason why anime fans remain skeptical of CG is the belief that it is a shortcut and a cheaper, less labor-intensive alternative to traditional animation. While it is true that CG allows for some efficiencies, it is far from being an “easier” method of animation. In reality, high-quality CG animation requires an immense amount of skill, effort, and resources to execute properly. Studios like Orange have invested years refining their techniques to create visually stunning projects like Beastars and Trigun Stampede. Unlike low-budget attempts that rely on rigid motion capture and limited textures, well-executed CG animation employs a blend of techniques that mimic the expressiveness of hand-drawn art. For example, Trigun Stampede incorporates dynamic camera angles, fluid motion, and a painterly aesthetic that makes it stand out from the awkward CG productions of the past. The problem isn’t CG itself; it is studios cutting corners and failing to integrate it properly into the anime aesthetic. Despite the skepticism, some studios have proven that CG animation can be done right. Studio Orange has become a leader in CG anime, demonstrating how technology can enhance storytelling rather than detract from it. With Beastars, Orange combined 3D models with hand-drawn textures, creating characters that moved naturally while retaining the expressive quality of traditional anime. The result was a visually unique and emotional series that even CG skeptics had to respect. Trigun Stampede took this a step further, blending fast-paced action sequences with breathtaking cinematography that would be nearly impossible to achieve in hand-drawn animation. The series used CG to create dynamic fight scenes, detailed environments, and character expressions that felt fluid rather than robotic. By pushing the boundaries of what CG can do, Orange is helping to change the perception that all 3D anime is stiff and lifeless.The rejection of CG animation in anime is rooted in a mix of nostalgia and past bad experiences, but it is unfair to just the entire medium based on its worst examples. Just as traditional animation has its highs and lows, CG anime has the potential to be breathtaking when handled with care. Perhaps the future of anime lies in a harmonious blend of both techniques, allowing creators to harness the strengths of each medium





