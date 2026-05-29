This common payment tool can impact retirees' benefits and finances, sometimes in ways they don't expect.

, causing the cost of everything from groceries to healthcare to grow rapidly, it's putting significant strain on household budgets across the nation. And while most people are feeling at least some of the impact of today's higher prices, these elevated costs have led many older Americans — and those on fixed budgets, in particular — to look for new ways to manage their spending.

For some, that means turning to Buy Now, Pay Later services, which let borrowers split their purchases into smaller installments over time, often without interest. These payment options were once largely the domain of younger shoppers making online retail purchases, but they're increasingly being used by older consumers, too. Recent studies show thatto cover groceries and other everyday expenses, not just discretionary buys.

And for retirees living primarily on Social Security, the appeal is easy to understand: BNPL plans can make a large or unexpected expense feel more manageable without immediately draining a checking account. But these payment arrangements come with important trade-offs, which can create financial challenges that extend well beyond the original purchase. But can Buy Now, Pay Later debt impact Social Security recipients the way that some other types of debt can if you fall behind?

That's what we'll examine below. The short answer is yes, Buy Now, Pay Later debt can impact Social Security recipients, though perhaps not in the way many retirees expect.

Unlike federal debts such as unpaid taxes or certain government-backed obligations, Buy Now, Pay Later debt generally cannot result inSo, if you're worried about your Social Security benefits being garnished over delinquent BNPL debt, you may not have much to worry about — at least not in terms of losing part of your benefit check. Your Social Security generally cannot be garnished over this type of unpaid debt.

However, that doesn't mean BNPL debt is harmless for retirees. Here's why:. If those payments become difficult to manage, the result can be overdraft fees, missed bills and mounting financial stress. And, since Social Security benefits generally don't increase enough to keep pace with every rise in living expenses, even modest debt obligations can create budget challenges over time.

Not all BNPL providers report payment activity to the credit bureaus, but many now do, particularly for longer-term installment loans. And, as reporting becomes more common, missed payments may negatively affect borrowers' credit profiles. For retirees, a lowercan make it more difficult or expensive to qualify for financing in the future. It could also affect borrowing costs if they need a personal loan, home equity loan or other type of credit later..

Collection agencies can contact borrowers in an effort to recover the balance, and in some cases, creditors may pursue legal action. Even then, Social Security benefits generally retain important federal protections. But retirees may still face collection calls, credit damage andWhat should Social Security recipients do if BNPL debt becomes difficult to manage? If Buy Now, Pay Later payments are becoming difficult to keep up with, acting early is often the best strategy.

Here's how to handle the issue:One challenge with BNPL debt is that it can be spread across multiple providers with multiple plans at once. So, if you've taken out multiple installment plans, you should make a list of every outstanding plan, including the payment amounts, due dates and remaining balances. Having a clear picture of total obligations can help you identify whether the issue is temporary or part of a larger debt problem.may be worth evaluating.

When you're relying on a fixed retirement income, addressing debt issues sooner rather than later can help preserve your financial stability and reduce the risk of falling further behind.may help you reduce financial pressure. Be sure to do your homework, though, as the right solution ultimately depends on factors such as your total debt, income and long-term financial goals.

If you're financially stressed, it can be tempting to open additional BNPL accounts or use credit cards to cover your existing obligations. However, doing so often creates a cycle that's difficult to escape, particularly for those whose income is largely limited to Social Security benefits.

Rather, it makes sense to focus onBuy Now, Pay Later debt may seem like a convenient way to manage large purchases or unexpected expenses when you're relying heavily on Social Security benefits to get by, but it can create financial challenges if the debt accumulates or goes unpaid. After all, while most private creditors cannot directly garnish Social Security benefits, missed BNPL payments can lead to credit damage, collection activity and increased financial strain on an already fixed budget.





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