Can Baltimore's Young Stars Propel the Orioles to Postseason Success?

The Baltimore Orioles are on the rise, led by the exceptional talent of Gunnar Henderson. But can they achieve sustained success? The team needs breakout seasons from their young players to bolster their star power and contend for a championship.

Baltimore Orioles baseball is undoubtedly on the rise, spearheaded by the phenomenal talents of Gunnar Henderson . At just 24 years old (turning in June), Henderson is already being hailed by some as the best shortstop in all of baseball. His impressive 9.1 bWAR in 2024 cemented his position as the Orioles' undisputed best player, ranking fourth-best in the league.

However, one of the key challenges facing Baltimore in their pursuit of sustained success lies in bolstering the star power surrounding Henderson.While right fielder Anthony Santander showcased his power with 44 home runs last season, his departure to make way for Tyler O'Neill presents a potential slight downgrade in offensive firepower. O'Neill, who replaces Santander, achieved 31 home runs and a 2.6 bWAR in 2024, compared to Santander's 2.9 bWAR. This move might be considered a lateral shift, if not a slight dip, in the Orioles' offensive capabilities.The hope for a more potent offense in 2025 rests on the shoulders of some of Baltimore's own rising stars. Jackson Holliday, a former first-round pick who will turn 22 in December, holds immense promise. With only 190 Major League at-bats under his belt, Holliday has the potential to significantly contribute more to the team's success in 2025. Another former first-round pick, Colton Cowser, will turn 25 in March. Cowser had the third-highest bWAR (3.1) on the team last year, smashing 24 home runs while boasting a .242/.321/.447 slash line. The pitching rotation also presents a mixed bag of prospects. Zach Eflin, acquired via trade last July, enters his first full season with the Orioles. With Burnes now pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Eflin is likely to anchor the rotation. Charlie Morton, a seasoned veteran who will turn 42 in November, brings a wealth of experience with 17 Major League seasons under his belt. Morton's presence instills a sense of reliability in the rotation, but a breakout season from him seems unlikely. Tomoyuki Sugano, a 35-year-old Japanese pitcher signed as a free agent, remains an intriguing enigma. Grayson Rodriguez, another former first-round pick who will turn 26 in November, possesses a potent fastball clocking in the mid to upper 90s, complemented by a five-pitch arsenal. Each of his pitches displayed a whiff rate of at least 24.1% in 2024. However, his 1.4 bWAR over 20 appearances last year indicates room for significant improvement. If a major leap is to happen in Baltimore's rotation, Rodriguez appears to have the most promising trajectory.For the Orioles to make a substantial impact in the upcoming postseason, their collection of former first-round picks will likely be instrumental. If any of these premium talents ascend to the level of a star like Henderson, the past few years could just be the beginning of a glorious era for Baltimore





