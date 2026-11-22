Between the turkey, side dishes and dessert, Thanksgiving dinner can get expensive. And with grocery prices adding up, families are looking for ways to save without giving up their holiday favorites.

Between the turkey, side dishes and dessert, Thanksgiving dinner can get expensive. And with grocery prices adding up, families are looking for ways to save without giving up their holiday favorites.

So, we decided to put artificial intelligence to work. KPRC 2 News Reporter Joy Addison gave AI a challenge: Build a Thanksgiving shopping list for six people in Houston with a budget of just $75. The menu had to include a turkey, traditional sides and dessert.

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The suggested menu included a whole turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, corn, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie. 23-year-old Houston man ‘doing something a little bit bigger than myself’ with turkey giveaway AI estimated the cost at $61.75, including a $10 cushion for extra expenses. That would leave $13.25 for anything else the family might need. But AI’s estimate is one thing. What happens when you actually start shopping?

We took the list to Kroger and put together an online cart. The subtotal came to $64.31 — still under budget, with $10.69 left to spare. The cart also showed a promotion offering $5 off when shoppers spend $36 on eligible items.

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However, another $26.02 in qualifying products would need to be added to unlock the deal. Grocery prices are still on shoppers’ minds For shoppers heading into the holiday season, the cost of groceries is hard to ignore.

“The prices are pretty much off the charts to tell you the truth,” one shopper told us. The shopper pointed to a McCormick chicken gravy packet as an example. Something that used to cost about $1.99 was now priced at $3.27. Still, the shopper believes feeding six people Thanksgiving dinner for $75 is doable.

“I think I could,” the shopper said. The strategy? Look for sales, shop around and take advantage of grocery store specials. The shopper also hadn’t considered using AI to help put together a shopping list.

“I never thought about it before, but that might be something I’ll look into. ” How to trim your Thanksgiving grocery budget: Tips to save on your holiday meal Emily Taylor wasn’t as convinced about the $75 challenge. When asked if she thought she could feed six people Thanksgiving dinner for that amount, her answer was simple: “No.” Taylor says sharing the cost with family and friends can help make holiday meals more affordable.

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She also recommends taking advantage of store savings.

“Sure, coupons, apps for the right grocery stores, that’s always helpful,” she said. Could AI be another tool for saving? Our test showed that AI can help take some of the guesswork out of holiday shopping. It gave us a menu, organized the grocery list and helped set a spending target.

The Kroger online cart came in at $64.31, just $2.56 more than AI’s estimated spending of $61.75. Of course, prices and availability can vary, and digital coupons often come with requirements. Shoppers still need to compare prices and make sure they’re getting enough food for everyone at the table. But with a little planning, some smart shopping and help from technology, keeping Thanksgiving dinner within budget may be more manageable than you think.

The bottom line: AI won’t do the grocery shopping for you, but it might help you make a plan before you hit the aisles.