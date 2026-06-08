In a new study, an AI tool identified images of seahorse, shark fin and sea cucumber samples in luggage

. We leverage third party services to both verify and deliver email. By providing your email address, you also consent to having the email address shared with third parties for those purposes.of marine wildlife have a new tool to spot seahorses, shark fins and sea cucumbers hidden in luggage.

The tool, which uses artificial intelligence, could be deployed at airports to bolster wildlife enforcement efforts, the researchers say.is a major industry: around the world, some $20 billion in plant and animal products are sold illegally every year,, seahorses and shark fins, which are illegally harvested and sold for possible medicinal uses or as food. Many of these wildlife products pass through airports andresearchers trained an AI algorithm on hundreds of three-dimensional x-ray images—the kind of imaging already used in airports—of 68 dried shark fin, seahorse and sea cucumber samples.

Across hundreds of images, the algorithm correctly identified these samples 92 percent of the time, with a false positive rate of about 13 percent.. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today. Examples of detection scans of marine wildlife, including seahorse , shark fins , sea cucumber , and shark fin .

The bottom two scans were inserted into images of bags.

"Marine wildlife trafficking: use of AI algorithms for the autodetection of shark fins, seahorses and sea cucumbers" by Pirotta et al. , in“Never in my career would I think AI would be such an important part of my research,” says Vanessa Pirotta, lead author of the study and a wildlife scientist at Macquarie University in Australia.

X-ray imaging “enables us to look in and around luggage and mail items—this means we can use this tech to understand how people may change their trafficking efforts over time,” she says. The algorithm, she adds, is aimed at “building our detection capacity” and is not intended to replace “manual human inspection” or “biosecurity dogs.

”“The next step is working toward making these algorithms active at front lines around the world—this is likely to help fill those gaps regarding occurrence and support enforcement efforts,” she says.has served as an advocate for science and industry for 180 years, and right now may be the most critical moment in that two-century history.always educates and delights me, and inspires a sense of awe for our vast, beautiful universe. I hope it does that for you, too.

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