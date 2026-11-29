Tests of pickup trucks with tonneau covers have had varying results. They do improve fuel economy slightly, but not enough to offset the cover's purchase price.

Tonneau covers have long been a go-to accessory for many pickup truck owners. They offer a slew of benefits, including protecting precious cargo from the elements and serving as a key security deterrent by hiding items in the bed from view.

They can also improve a pickup truck's fuel efficiency, though tests show economy figures can vary significantly between vehicles and speeds. With this in mind, you probably shouldn't buy a tonneau cover thinking it'll turn your gas-guzzling Ford F-150 Raptor into a hybrid Ford Maverick.on fuel efficiency over the years. One of the most seminal studies was performed by research and information specialist Megan McKernan for the in 2007.

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It tested 13 types of tonneau covers across two days on Chevrolet Silverado, Dodge Ram, and Ford F-150 vehicles. The tonneau covers used varied from fixed fiberglass panels to roll-up vinyl covers. The study showed that all tonneau covers tested reduced the truck's drag coefficient. The reduction was reportedly 5.73%, which is quite considerable.