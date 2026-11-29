Can you have a superhero who is a bigot? Does someone who fights for Truth, Justice and the American Way be a racist? It would fight against the classic

Can you have a superhero who is a bigot? Does someone who fights for Truth, Justice and the American Way be a racist? It would fight against the classic ideal of a superhero, reflecting the anti-bigotry feeling of the times, even if that can equally be criticised in retrospect.

It was quite the journey from this…Okay, okay, but had characters who were at least trying. How about a superhero who is out-and-out bigoted even in the time he is set? There have been characters out of time who have brought their mindsets to the present day, but even Captain America wasn't that fazed.

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And during Secret Empire, he was definitely the bad guy, You might argue USAgent, and certainly Guy Gardner has been rather sexist when he wasn't hit on the head, but they were intended to be commentary. Now, originally Power Girl, also known as Kara and Karen Starr, was the cousin of Superman from the world of Earth-Two, who becomes stranded on the main DC Earth.