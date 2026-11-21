Prenups can help ease wedding-planning tension and build long-term trust—here, relationship experts break down how to navigate the money talk with transparency and care.

Budgeting, filling out tax forms together, managing family dynamics, and standing in line at city hall: not sexy. Not romantic. Alas, they are the mundane mechanics of even the most thrilling of.

Soon after a ring is on the finger, many couples are now discussing prenups—and it’s a topic that brings up unglamorous realities. No, the administrative process of a prenup isn’t inherently romantic, and let’s not pretend it is. But what it does for the relationship—laying everything bare with radical honesty—is deeply romantic.

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“I think navigating something that’s challenging in a relationship and coming out of it aligned is romantic, sexy, and empowering,” says Ashley Hesseltine. The co-host ofspoke openly about choosing to have a prenuptial agreement with her now husband.

“But I will not lie. The process of a prenup is inherently annoying, unsexy, and invasive. And it’s admin. ”Wedding planning has a way of sweeping us up into a whirlwind of floral arrangements, seating charts, and linen swatches.

Conversations about money, family expectations, and core values naturally come to the forefront next to celebrations. Luxury wedding planner JoAnn Gregoli agrees that pausing and zooming out to address a prenuptial agreement and the structural foundation of your partnershipyou even start picking a venue makes the whole planning process all the more clear.

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“Marriage isn’t only about romance; it’s also about finances, property, obligations, and decision-making,” she says. “When a couple confronts the subject together, they feel more like they’re entering the marriage as a team and not as a dictatorship. ” You’ve likely already experienced that deep feeling of intimacy with your partner after an exceptionally vulnerable conversation with them. This is just like that.

Afterwards, wedding planning transforms from a period of financial tension into one of deep alignment. It helps, but there’s no requirement to execute a 30-page legal document to reap the emotional rewards of the prenup talk. Some value lies in the vulnerability required to have the conversation at all. Therapist and author Israa Nasir notes that money remains one of the ultimate taboos in modern relationships, often carrying hidden emotional baggage.

“Constructive and supportive conversations can reveal parts of yourself that you otherwise might not—deeper insecurities, past experiences with financial trauma, childhood scarcity, and your relationship with money,” she says. “If your partner doesn’t understand why you behave a certain way about money, it’s harder for them to have empathy for you. ” It may feel like you’re setting up transactional boundaries or betting against your longevity. But in essence, it’s an exercise in radical honesty.

Approaching your partner with curiosity rather than judgment is a quick way to turn a wobbly topic fraught with anxiety into a brick in your foundation. Nobody’s excited about asking their partner about student loans or retirement accounts. It may feel daunting. That’s completely normal.

Start small, and don’t put the pressure on this having to be one big conversation. The first chat can just be about getting their thoughts on prenups in general.

Then, you can talk about your thoughts on how you want to manage finances in your relationship. Finally, when you’re ready, you can start diving into assets and what each person wants to walk away with. The time-old advice of there being no such thing as too much communication stands here. You can even talk aboutyou want to enter this conversation in a way that might make both of you feel the most comfortable.

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Agree to enter the discussion with empathy, zero judgment, and positive intent. Here are a couple of conversation starters: Hesseltine suggests anchoring the conversation in a third party to test the waters before having a bigger discussion. Say something along the lines of: “I was listening toShift the focus from legalities to how you want to build a financial future together.

“I’ve been thinking about how we want to manage our finances and future goals together once we’re married. How about we set aside some time to talk through our expectations? ”I’m fairly certain nobody gets married to get divorced. If it does happen, state laws dictate what happens to you both.

Letting state statutes dictate your shared destiny? Not romantic. An act of mutual protection? Maybe even chivalrous.

Family and divorce mediator Aswini Puvitharan highlights how modern prenups are moving away from traditional adversarial mindsets.

“Prenups are often introduced as ‘How do I protect what’s mine? ’ but the better starting point is ‘What would fairness and financial security look like for both of us? ’ The more thoughtful prenups today reflect deep care—providing housing, financial support, or protecting someone who takes a career break to raise children. ” Protection from potential bitterness or future legal chaos is inherently loving.

“It should feel like you and your partner against the prenup, not you and your partner against each other,” says Hesseltine. “It’s an insurance policy you’re probably never going to use, and if you were strong enough to figure this out together in a healthy way, chances are you’ll never need it. ”How to Be a Bridesmaid: All the Duties and Expectations to Know