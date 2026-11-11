Can a Mental Health Crisis Ever Be a Gift?

A popular story holds that a breakdown can be a breakthrough. After a decade of untreated bipolar disorder and 14 months in custody, I understand its pull, but we should resist it.

A crisis can lead to positive change without having been designed for it; the meaning comes afterward. We construct meaning from mental illness with family who keep showing up and from clinicians who listen.

Two years ago, I found myself locked in a county jail for four months because of threats I made while in a manic psychosis. I had spent almost a decade eluding treatment for my bipolar I disorder, and the consequences of that circumvention had caught up with me. Behind bars for the first time in my life, and surrounded by beige concrete, I took cold comfort in Nietzsche’s concept ofWhat if I had accepted my diagnosis earlier?

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What if I had gone to the hospital instead of insisting I was fine? Two years later, I find peace in a routine of stability and sobriety and writing and advocacy. I have a treatment plan that works for me, have rekindled a loving relationship with my mother after 10 years of estrangement, and have embarked on aNow, the impulse to tell a redemptive story is tempting.

It would be easy, compelling, and even flattering to say that the illness was the price I had to pay for everything good that followed. A reckoning with the past invites the tantalizing questions:, psychiatrist Awais Aftab narrates two recent accounts: although Tyler Alterman could not get out of bed for over a year, he now says that he is grateful for thean inspiring lesson in how her life was once breaking her down.

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These narratives have real therapeutic value, since they translate the senseless suffering of psychic collapse into a language that one can speak confidently into the future. I know their appeal. The remorse I feel, the memoir I’m writing, the advocacy talks I give—none of it could have come without the calamity that came before. Psychologists call this kind of changeIt feels seductive to see mental health disorders as a type of evolutionary adaptation that confers advantages on a suffering soul.

But as evolutionary psychiatrist Randolph Nesse points out, this is a fallacy. Low mood andmay be useful defenses, but “diseases are not adaptations shaped by natural selection. ” As Aftab explains, a symptom can lead to positive changes in one’s life without having been designed for it.

A death of a loved one may alter the course of one’s life for the better, encouraging one to cherish remaining relationships, but no one with a straight face would call that death a gift.. The failure supplied the raw material to craft something new. I took solace in Viktor Frankl’s expression of “the last of the human freedoms—to choose one’s attitude. ” Edith Eger inspired me with her idea that “the opposite of depression is expression.

”. To call my illness and the decade of destruction it wrought a gift would be to credit it with my mother’s persistence and my psychologist’s curiosity, along with the arduous work I did myself. , not everyone has cognitive access to Frankl’s freedoms. My neighbor, whom I will call Johnnie, had spent decades at the institution, where he battled voices for what seemed like every hour of every day.

He often interjected during our therapeutic groups with quirky one-liners.

“can completely upend people’s meaning frameworks,” leaving some to “struggle, sometimes for decades. ” The allure of a redemptive narrative is that it is written by a survivor, and hidden behind that appeal is a kind of survivorship. The very process of looking back on a past crisis, as Aftab says, distorts our perception of the crisis. While a crisis may be one route to change, it is rarely the best one.

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Telling someone in the middle of a psychotic episode, or a father waiting in an emergency room lobby, that their pain may turn out to be a gift risks romanticizing an episode, forcing a search on demand to find meaning in catastrophe. Aftab provides a similar lesson for clinicians when he suggests that psychiatrists “should honor the patient’s meaning-making while beingof its fallibility.

” For every person who can trumpet how a crisis saved their life, far too many, like Johnnie, are prisoners to illnesses that have given them nothing.to make sense of a crippling mental illness whose riddle the mental health system seemed uninterested in helping me solve. I recovered because I read deeply about the illness that almost took my life, but I also recovered because I never felt alone: I had a mother who kept myalive for a decade, and who kept showing up for me because she believed in the promise of her son.

The redemptive arc—the notion that a mental health breakdown can be a breakthrough—is appealing to our quick-fix culture. But it is better to be honest: I can accept all the ugly that has happened, and even love the life it led to, without needing to claim that the illness taught me a necessary lesson in life. Patrick William Kelly, Ph.

D., is a historian and writer who examines mental illness, psychiatry, and recovery from the inside, bringing the analytical eye of a scholar to institutions he once studied only from a distance. After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you.

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