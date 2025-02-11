Can a Buckeye Coach Be Ohio's Next Lieutenant Governor?

Today in Ohio examines the candidacy of Jim Tressel for Ohio's lieutenant governor position, exploring his qualifications and suitability for state government. The podcast also covers various other Ohio news topics, including distracted driving enforcement, controversial homeowners association rules, a unique drug smuggling case, sports betting tax proposals, traffic disruptions from a Cleveland Heights fire, and banking efforts to serve impoverished neighborhoods.

Today in Ohio explores the qualifications of Jim Tressel , former Ohio State University football coach and president, to potentially become Ohio's lieutenant governor . The podcast delves into the connection between Tressel's past roles and his suitability for state government, considering the opinions and suggestions from listeners.

The discussion also touches upon various current events in Ohio, including the Ohio Highway Patrol's efforts to curb distracted driving, the scrutiny on homeowners association rules by Ohio lawmakers, and a unique case where police discovered drugs being smuggled into a jail using a copy of JD Vance's book, 'Hillbilly Elegy'. The podcast examines Mike DeWine's proposal to increase taxes on sports betting companies operating in Ohio, highlights ongoing issues related to a massive fire in Cleveland Heights that continues to disrupt traffic, and discusses the efforts of two banks to improve services in underserved neighborhoods. Finally, the show addresses Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's interest in expanding taxes to include alcohol, in addition to tobacco and gambling





