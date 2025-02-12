Campus Crusades: How Startups Are Winning Over Students to Power Their Growth

As the battle for search engine dominance intensifies, smaller tech companies are turning to a tried-and-true strategy: tapping into the power of college students. By enlisting them as 'campus ambassadors,' these startups are hoping to build a loyal user base that will propel their growth in the competitive tech landscape.

As tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI race to develop more advanced search engines, smaller companies are employing a time-tested strategy to accelerate their growth: enlisting the help of college students . In the past year, startups like Perplexity, You.com, and Liner, South Korea's answer to Google, have recruited hundreds of students to promote their services.

These 'campus ambassadors' engage in various activities, including distributing flyers, organizing hackathons and speaker events, and offering incentives like fast food and merchandise in exchange for sign-ups.Perplexity's success has been significantly boosted by guerrilla marketing tactics specifically targeting students. Greg Feingold, the company's head of community, revealed that a successful back-to-school campaign attracted over 50,000 sign-ups for a free month of Perplexity Pro. By December, the three-year-old search and chatbot developer experienced a surge in usage among American students, with millions of queries processed each week. 'They're a substantial part of our user base,' Feingold stated, 'and they also return to the product frequently. It's closely aligned with what they use the internet for, which is research, studying, and knowledge-based tasks, areas where Perplexity excels.'As of March 2024, Perplexity boasted approximately 15 million monthly active users; the company declined to disclose a more recent user count. The company was last valued at around $9 billion in a funding round led by IVP. Building a viral app necessitates gaining traction among younger demographics, including teens, tweens, and twenty-somethings. ChatGPT has firmly established itself in the tech landscape since its public launch two years ago, captivating the world with its capabilities. Its usage, particularly among younger users, is steadily increasing. According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in the fall, about a quarter of American teenagers report using ChatGPT for schoolwork.Enlisting students allows ChatGPT's competitors to reach influential trendsetters who have extensive networks within their college communities. They leverage dorm life, mailing lists, private WhatsApp groups, and classrooms to spread awareness. This strategy mirrors the tactics employed by iconic apps like Facebook, Snapchat, and Tinder. 'This generation has grown up with technology interwoven into their lives,' said Emma Yee Yick, global community lead at startup Notion, where she has overseen a campus ambassador program for the past three years. 'And now, as they enter college, they will determine the tools we use in the future.'Liner, a South Korean search engine with over 10 million users globally, has been recognized by Andreessen Horowitz as the fourth-most widely used generative AI web product last year. While operating similarly to Perplexity, Liner distinguishes itself by focusing on credible sources, such as academic papers and government databases, rather than scouring the entire internet. However, as a South Korean startup, Liner's visibility remains limited outside of certain academic circles. To broaden its reach, the company has implemented a campus ambassador program.Every week, Kristine Zhou, a sophomore and Liner ambassador at the University of California, Berkeley, sets up outside the student center with a laptop and a tray of Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches. She offers live demos to passing students, enticing them with free food. But Zhou emphasizes that Liner's strength lies in its commitment to delivering reliable content. The program commenced last semester at four California universities, strategically chosen for their proximity to Liner employees in San Francisco, according to Alex Yoon, head of US operations.Meanwhile, Perplexity's student evangelists focus on practical applications when engaging with students on campus or during club meetings. Arthita Ghosh, a graduate student at Chicago Booth in London on an exchange term, connects with students by inquiring about their travel plans. She demonstrates the app's ability to rapidly generate a two-day itinerary, including must-see attractions, travel times, and costs. Isis Decrem, a computer science major at the University of Chicago, highlights Perplexity's versatility. She showcases the app's capability to switch between different models, producing varying outcomes.You.com, another player in the search space, refrains from labeling itself as a search engine. Founded by two former Stanford machine learning researchers, the company creates a digital workspace designed for research, content creation, and developing custom agents to perform tasks autonomously. To expand its user base, You.com leverages campus ambassadors at 18 universities, including Stanford, New York University, and Georgia Tech. Vishal Makhijani, You.com's chief operating officer, observes that if the program proves successful, the company should reap benefits for years to come. 'You.com aims to be the leading productivity platform for knowledge workers,' said Makhijani, who previously served as the chief executive of online education company Udacity. 'And college students are essentially just knowledge workers in a year or two.'These loyal users may continue using You.com after graduation, solidifying its position as a go-to platform for professionals in the future





