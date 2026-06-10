A new study exposes overwhelming Democratic donations by university faculty, correlating with a campus climate that stifles dissent and exports radical tactics to streets and protests, as seen at Delaney Hall and beyond. With three-fifths of students feeling unable to talk freely and a militant minority disrUpting norms, academic uniformity is now a driving force in electoral politics.

A recent study cross-references over 100,000 faculty members with more than 850 million state and federal campaign contributions, revealing a strong partisan tilt in academic giving.

David M. Primo, the study's author, highlights that while professors have the right to donate to candidates of their choice, the overwhelming preference for Democratic causes raises concerns about ideological uniformity on campuses. This uniformity may discourage students from voicing dissenting views, as nearly three-fifths report that the campus climate prevents them from speaking freely for fear of causing offense.

Although only 8 percent of students admit they would disrupt a speaker they oppose, that modest minority frequently acts as a vanguard, exporting campus radicalism into broader political activism. Recent protests at Delaney Hall,a migrant detention facility in New Jersey, illustrate this trend. Over 90 demonstrators face charges including assaulting federal officers, illegal weapons possession, and endangering others. Nicholas Matthew Scelfo, a Brooklyn resident, was charged by the FBI for his role in the turmoil.

While the fast reports cycle might treat the Delaney Hall riots as an isolated incident, experts see a clear connection to campus activism. Dean Spade, an organizer,noted that after 2020 movements grew more militant, with participants more willing to break rules to halt normal operations. This militancy is visible in actions against perceived genocide in Palestine, disruptions at weapons manufacturers,and mobilizations against ecocide. University faculty frequently endorse and orchestrate these displays of resistance.

Following the October 7 Hamas attack, the University of California Ethnic Studies Faculty Council, representing more than 300 members, wrote to the UC Board of Regents condemning the use of the word terrorism to describe the assault. Faculty at several elite institutions signed open letters defending student protesters and criticizing universIties for focusing on Israeli deaths rather than the Palestinian cause. Many of these staffers later joined demonstrations themselves.

The same confrontational tactics honed on campuses now appear in streets and detention centers. As the 2024 election approaches, ideological agitation in academia continues to shape political discourse, pushing some voters toward the Democratic colum





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Faculty Donations Campus Free Speech Ideological Uniformity Student Activism 2024 Election

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel fuels 2028 speculation with New Hampshire bike tourFormer Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is continuing to fuel speculation about a possible run for president after completing a weekend bike ride across New Hampshire.

Read more »

Batteries Don’t Need To Electrify Every Ship To Reshape Shipping FuelsA new Nature-family paper finds a serious short-sea maritime battery wedge, and costly low-emissions fuels make electrification harder to dismiss.

Read more »

Report Details How Climate Crisis Fuels Crop Failure Risk in Global Breadbaskets'As globally important food-producing regions face growing risks of climate-driven disruption, the effects can ripple through livelihoods, supply chains, food assistance systems, and geopolitical relationships.'

Read more »

AI‑Driven Data‑Centre Boom Fuels a New Wave of Commodity Investment OpportunitiesAnalysts link the surge in AI data‑centre construction to rising demand for metals and energy, questioning gold's defensive appeal and highlighting investment trusts positioned to profit from the picks‑and‑shovels trade.

Read more »