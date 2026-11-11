Camping Fest 2024 Lineup Slayyyter Phoebe Bridgers and Billy Strings

Camping Fest 2024 in St Charles Iowa features headliners Slayyyter Phoebe Bridgers and Billy Strings across three days July 30 to August 1 with extensive supporting acts.

The thirteenth edition of Camping Fest will feature headline performers Slayyyter Phoebe Bridgers and Billy Strings at the upcoming event scheduled for July 30 through August 1 in St. Charles Iowa. This three day music gathering takes place at Roaming Hills just outside Des Moines offering attendees multiple camping options including tent car and RV accommodations for the weekend. The announcement highlights a diverse roster of artists across three distinct days of performances.

Slayyyter Phoebe Bridgers and Billy Strings Headline Roster

The core headlining act for the festival consists of Slayyyter Phoebe Bridgers and Billy Strings who will take the main stage during the specified dates. Additional performers booked for day one include Remi Wolf Caroline Polachek bbno$ Tiffany Day Florence Road Violet Grohl Sophia Stel and Judith. These artists join the primary headliners to create a varied musical experience for fans attending the early stages of the festival.

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The lineup for July 31 introduces a different set of talent featuring Malcolm Todd The Backseat Lovers Joshua Slone underscores Emma Ogier Westside Cowboy and Kinji. The final day of performances on August 1 rounds out the roster with Zach Top Stephen Wilson Jr. Mon Rovia Wade Forster and Medium Build completing the scheduled acts. This structure ensures that each day offers a unique musical journey for attendees.

Campfire Stage and HinterMarket Experiences

After the final main stage set of each night the entertainment continues at the Campfire Stage located in the campground. These late night sets are open to all attendees providing extended access to live music beyond the primary performances. The Basecamp campground hub will once again feature food vendors and bars serving guests throughout the event.

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The HinterMarket showcases regional artists and makers alongside immersive art installations and interactive experiences. Miles of scenic trails and the family friendly Miniland add to the variety of attractions available at the site. This combination of music art and outdoor recreation defines the overall camping experience for visitors.

Comparison With Previous Year Lineups

Last year the festival featured acts such as Lorde KATSEYE Mumford & Sons Ninajirachi Geese and Kali Uchis. Other notable performers from the previous edition included Oklou Jane Remover Audrey Hobert Audrey Nuna beabadoobee CMAT Julia Wolf and Santigold. The current lineup demonstrates a shift toward a broader mix of indie country and pop artists.

Industry observers note that the inclusion of artists like Violet Grohl and Stephen Wilson Jr. signals an expansion into newer musical niches. The presence of established names like Phoebe Bridgers alongside rising stars suggests a strategy to attract both loyal fanbases and new audiences. This approach mirrors the successful model of other major outdoor music festivals.

Ticketing and Logistics for St Charles Iowa

Attendees can choose from tent car or RV camping options at Roaming Hills for the July 30 to August 1 event. The location in St. Charles Iowa provides a central venue for fans traveling from Des Moines and surrounding areas. Organizers have maintained the traditional structure of main stage followed by campfire stage performances to maximize entertainment value.

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The festival continues to emphasize its community oriented approach through the integration of art and local vendors. The HinterMarket remains a key feature allowing visitors to support regional creators while enjoying the music. This holistic experience distinguishes Camping Fest from standard concert venues.