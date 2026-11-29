Ricky Hatton's son Campbell discusses his isolation during his father's final days and the breakdown of communication regarding the late boxer's 40 million pound fortune distribution.

Campbell Hatton has publicly addressed the profound guilt he continues to feel regarding the death of his father, the legendary boxer Ricky Hatton. The younger Hatton, a professional fighter in his own right, revealed that he was isolated and struggling with severe addiction issues at the time his father took his own life last year. This emotional disclosure comes amidst reports that the distribution of the late boxer's substantial fortune has become complicated by a breakdown in communication between the family and appointed trustees.

The Heartbreak of Missing Final Moments

Ricky Hatton, known affectionately as The Hitman, passed away at the age of forty-six after a long and public battle with mental health challenges. His son Campbell, now twenty-five years old, explained that he was completely unreachable when his father died, a fact that has left him with lasting regret and sorrow. Campbell stated that his mother was unable to locate him for weeks because he had gone off the grid, leading to a period where he was listed as a missing person.

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The uncertainty of his whereabouts caused significant alarm within the family. Campbell described how his mother had to make numerous phone calls to various people before she could finally establish contact with him. The situation was so confusing that everyone initially assumed Campbell was the one who was missing or in trouble, rather than him being absent due to his personal struggles. He expressed deep shock and heartbreak upon learning the truth about his father's death.

The Role of Addiction in Family Separation

Campbell was grappling with a severe cocaine addiction during the period leading up to his father's passing, which directly contributed to his isolation from the family. He admitted that he was not speaking to his family and had not seen his own daughter for approximately months at a time. This estrangement meant he was not present to support Ricky during the critical weeks and days before the tragedy occurred.

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The boxer reflected on the time lost to his addiction, acknowledging that these moments were irretrievable. He noted that while his presence might not have prevented the outcome, the loss of those final interactions is a burden he carries daily. Campbell emphasized that addiction strips away the ability to be present for loved ones, resulting in a permanent sense of loss that cannot be undone. He was in massive debt and facing legal troubles, describing his life at that time as a complete mess.

Complexities of the Forty Million Pound Estate

Alongside the personal grief, the legacy of Ricky Hatton faces significant logistical challenges. The boxing legend reportedly amassed a fortune of forty million pounds during his career, yet there is now considerable uncertainty regarding how this estate will be distributed among his heirs. It was widely believed that Ricky intended for his wealth to pass directly to his three children: Campbell, his twenty-five-year-old son, and his two daughters, Millie, aged fourteen, and Fearne, aged twelve.

However, sources close to the family have indicated that the process has not been smooth. There are claims that communication with the trustees appointed to manage the distribution of the money has completely broken down. One insider described the current situation as a complete mess, suggesting that the financial aftermath is becoming as complicated as the personal tragedy.

Recovery Journey and Current Status

Despite the recent hardships, Campbell has taken steps toward recovery and stability. He previously revealed that he quit his drug habit after experiencing a drug-induced psychosis in Benidorm, Spain. The incident occurred while he was there to watch a Manchester City football match. During the psychosis, Campbell believed he was being chased and climbed a cliff to escape, an event that served as a turning point for his recovery.

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Following that crisis, his friend found him sleeping in his car, marking the beginning of his journey away from substance abuse. Now, as he deals with the emotional weight of his father's death and the ongoing estate complications, Campbell remains focused on moving forward. His story highlights the severe impact of addiction on family dynamics and the lasting emotional scars that remain even after recovery. The case also underscores the importance of clear estate planning to prevent such disputes from burdening grieving families further.