from Montana to Maine, candidates face attacks on tHeir résumés as both parties wield authenticity as a political weapon.

from Montana to Maine, political campaigns are intensifying efforts to scrutinize candidates' résumés, political connections, and family backgrounds to undermine their claims of working-class authenticity.

This strategy is being deployed by both parties in some of the most competitive races in the land, as voters increasingly reward politicians who appear genuine and punish those who seem manufactured. The attacks are not limited to one side; Republicans have already begun targeting Democratic candidates with narratives that question the sincerity of their blue-collar credentials, while Democrats are similarly probing the backgrounds of Republican contenders.

The trend reflects a broader struggle for control over the narrative of what it means to be a working-class representative, a label that carries significant weight with voters who feel left behind by economic changes and political elites. Candidates with backgrounds in farming, organized labor, firefighting or military service have become highly sought after, but those biographies also invite close examination from opponents eager to paint them as political insiders or frauds.

In Montana's 1st Congressional District, Sam Forstag won the Democratic primary on Tuesday, defeating former gubernatorial candidate Ryan Busse. forstag, 32, has a background as a smokejumper and union leAder, which his campaign highlights heavily. However, his work as a lobbyist for the American Civil Liberties Union in Montana has become a target for Republicans.

Heather Swift,campaign manager for Republican nominee Aaron Flint, stated, "Sam may play a firefighter on social media, but hes just a slimy pay-to-play lobbyist who does not care about Montana values or an honest wage.

" Democrats are optimistic that Forstag can flip the seat held by retiring Rep. Ryan Zinke,despite past failures in the district. Forstag's stump speech focuses on his years as a labor organizer and his work with the U.S. Forest Service, yet his lobbying past continues to draw attacks. Similarly, in Maine, Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner has faced accusations from Republicans of overstating his career as an oyster farmer.

Platner, a combat veteran, presents himself as a "working-class guy that lives a working-class life" with authenticity that others lack. But his opponents point to his private high school education and suggest he relies on family support, including living in a house bought by his father and selling oysters to his mother's restaurant. These attacks aim to undermine his working-class image by highlighting his privileged background. In Wisconsin, the race for the competitive seat held by Rep.

Derrick Van Orden has seen similar tactics. Democrat Rebecca Cooke,a self-described political outsider who grew up on a family farm, has attacked President Trump's tariffs for hurting farmers. Yet, the Van Orden campaign has worked to discredit her "farm-raised waitress" narrative by noting her past work in Democratic politics, at believe tanks, on campaigns,and founding a consulting firm. Republicans have branded her as a left-wing wolf in sheep's clothing rather than a genuine farmer.

In Iowa, the governor's race features Republican businessman Zach Lahn, who upset Rep. Randy Feenstra in the primary by positioning himself as an outsider farmer. Lahn, who lives on his family farm and owns an investment company, has been targeted by Democrats for his years as a GOP political operative, including work on congressional campaigns and at the conservative Americans for Prosperity group.

Whether these attacks resonate remains to be seen,but as authenticity becomes a central metric for voters, a candidate's biography is now as important as their policy positions. Campaigns are investing heavily in vetting and counter-narratives,recognizing that a single résumé discrepancy can derail a candidacy. The battle for the working-class vote is being fought not just on economic platforms but on the very identity of the candidates themselves





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