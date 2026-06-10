Campaigners urge end to common ageist phrases like 'over the hill' and 'stuck in their ways'

A new survey reveals that ageist language remains widespread, affecting people as young as their late 40s and contributing to a societal culture of age discrimination. The Centre for Ageing Better calls for conscious avoidance of such phrases to promote inclusivity and respect across all ages.

Campaign ers are urging the public to abandon ageist expressions such as 'over the hill' and 'stuck in their ways' after research revealed these phrases are commonly used and contribute to societal ageism.

A survey of 4,000 adults by the Centre for Ageing Better found that even people in their late 40s and early 50s frequently encounter such language. One in ten respondents in this age group reported being called 'over the hill', while nearly a quarter had been labeled 'stuck in their ways'.

Additionally, eight percent said they had heard the phrase 'old dogs can't learn new tricks'. The problem persists into older age: nine percent of those aged 65 and above have been called a 'dinosaur', and thirteen percent of over-75s have been described as 'past their sell-by date'. The campaign emphasizes that these expressions are not harmless but rather entrench ageist attitudes, undermining confidence and limiting opportunities as people grow older.

Remarkably, almost a fifth (18%) of all adults admitted to using the phrase 'mutton dressed as lamb' about an older person. The Centre for Ageing Better's 'Age Without Limits' campaign calls for greater awareness and deliberate efforts to stop using such language. Harriet Bailiss, co-lead of the campaign, stated that while these phrases may be used without thought, their repetition normalizes ageism, affecting work, health, relationships, ambition, and confidence.

She urged everyone to pause and consider whether they are making assumptions based on age. Katherine Crawshaw from the centre added that seemingly harmless comments can have damaging ripple effects, such as older individuals being overlooked for jobs or medical treatment solely because of their age. The research, conducted by Opinium in January, underscores the prevalence of everyday ageism and the need for collective action to challenge it.

By reflecting on the impact of our words, society can foster a more positive and less limiting outlook for all ages





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Ageism Language Discrimination Campaign Centre For Ageing Better Survey Phrases Older Adults Stereotypes

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