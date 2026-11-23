County health officials say nearly half of the 300 private wells tested in Yavapai County showed positive results for E. coli and coliform bacteria following severe floods.

Weather woes continue in Camp Verde as historic rain and flooding has led to a boil water order after E. coli was detected in the water system.

FOX 10's Jacob Luthi reports. Nearly half of the 300 private wells tested in Yavapai County have returned positive results for E. coli or coliform bacteria following severe flooding, Yavapai County officials say. County health officials are urging residents to boil their private well water for at least one minute before consumption and to have their systems tested and disinfected.

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State emergency leaders hope to have a FEMA declaration drafted by Monday and sent to the governor by Wednesday to assist with recovery efforts. County health officials are urging residents who rely on private wells to get their water tested, even if floodwaters never directly reached their wells. Gagnon delivered that warning during a community resource meeting Friday with state and county leaders.

Of the roughly 300 private wells tested so far, nearly half have come back positive for E. coli or coliform bacteria, according to the county. E. coli is bacteria that can cause serious gastrointestinal illness and spread through food or drinking water contaminated with human or animal waste.

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"This is something we could be seeing for the next few months," said Robyn Moreno, an environmental health specialist with Yavapai County. Health officials recommend boiling water for at least one minute before drinking it or using it to brush teeth. They also urge residents to get their wells tested and have them disinfected if contamination is detected. For Camp Verde native Dallas Dickison, that work has become a way to help his neighbors recover.

Dickison, of Dickison Pump, says he has been providing some well-testing and disinfection assistance for free since the flooding. State Emergency management officials say 137 homes suffered major damage and 78 were destroyed in Yavapai County, though residents say they cannot afford to wait for federal assistance. He says properly disinfecting a well takes more than simply dropping chlorine pellets into the water.

"To actually get these wells cleaned is actually intensive," Dickison said. "You basically got to just flush it. Sit there and flush the entire system, and the longer the better. You really want to agitate the sediment that has settled down there.

" Dickison said. He says the flooding has also damaged well equipment, including expensive electronic components. Instead, he’s focused on giving back to the community that raised him.

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"I’ve done a few jobs where I don’t even charge because they don’t even have the money, and everything in their home is destroyed. I’m just trying to help people. If I have time, I’m out and about," Dickison said. Information in this report was gathered from Stacy Gagnon, assistant director of Yavapai County Community Health Services; Robyn Moreno, environmental health specialist with Yavapai County; and Dallas Dickison, with Dickison Pump.