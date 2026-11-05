Camp Verde Floods Flip RVs Prompt Governor Emergency Declaration

Severe flooding in Camp Verde displaced residents at Verde River RV Resort and Cottages. Governor Katie Hobbs declared a statewide emergency and released $200,000 in disaster relief funds for victims.

Severe flooding in Camp Verde has caused extensive destruction at the Verde River RV Resort and Cottages, displacing numerous residents and flipping recreational vehicles. The surge of water brought mud and floodwaters inside homes, while trailer homes were pushed onto their sides. This devastation prompted Governor Katie Hobbs to declare a statewide emergency.

The immediate trigger for this crisis was the rapid rise of the Verde River, which overwhelmed the resort community. Displaced residents are currently sheltering in the resort community center while they search for new housing. Many are facing total loss of their property, as the floodwaters destroyed their homes and belongings. The situation has left many without essential items like clothing and medicine.

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Extensive Damage To Property And Homes

Ulric Beraid, a resident who spent twenty-seven years traveling in his RV, found his home destroyed after floodwaters overturned the motorhome. He stated that he is convinced the unit is totaled. His clothes, medicines, and other personal items remain inside the sunken rig. This highlights the total loss faced by many in the community.

Ruth Ann Wheatman, another resident, recounted a harrowing experience where her husband became trapped in his truck before their trailer flipped. She noted that when he was rescued, the trailer was still upright. By the next morning, it had been pushed over on its side by the current. This illustrates the unpredictable and violent nature of the floodwaters.

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Even residents whose dwellings remained standing suffered widespread structural damage. Randy Johnson, a resident at the resort, explained that water rose approximately four point five to five feet from the ground. He noted that the water reached about two point five to three feet up the actual RV. Numerous units in the area are now considered total losses.

Stakeholder Positions And Community Response

Displaced residents continue to lean on the Red Cross and local churches for essential resources. These organizations are providing immediate aid to those who have lost their homes. However, community members note that the strongest support continues to come from neighbors helping one another. This mutual aid has been critical during the initial aftermath.

Ulric Beraid shared a story about a young man who dug through two feet of water and two feet of mud to retrieve his wallet. This act exemplifies the spirit of the community. Randy Johnson added that everyone is getting by with the help of their neighbors. This grassroots support is vital while formal relief efforts are organized.

Impact On Residents And Recovery Plan

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office confirmed that all evacuation orders have been lifted. However, affected zones remain open exclusively to local residents and emergency services personnel. This restriction ensures that safety is maintained while allowing residents to assess damage and retrieve belongings under supervision.

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In response to the crisis, Governor Katie Hobbs released $200,000 in disaster relief funds. This financial assistance is intended to help residents recover from the extensive damage caused by the flooding. The funds will support the efforts of displaced families as they rebuild their lives. The declaration of a statewide emergency underscores the severity of the situation.

Information in this report was gathered from Justin, a viewer who submitted video. It also includes accounts from Ulric Beraid, Ruth Ann Wheatman, and Randy Johnson, all residents at Verde River RV Resort and Cottages. Additional sources include Governor Hobbs, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, FOX 10 reporter Andrew Christiansen, and previous FOX 10 reports. These sources provide a comprehensive view of the disaster and its impact on the Camp Verde community.