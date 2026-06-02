Camp Snap 2: A Slimmer, Easier-to-Use Screenless Point-and-Shoot Camera

The Camp Snap 2 is a sequel to the company's first screenless digital point-and-shoot camera that updates the original with a slimmer design, faster performance, filters available right out of the box, and new features making it easier for kids to use.

The Camp Snap 2 is a sequel to the company's first screenless digital point-and-shoot camera that updates the original with a slimmer design , faster performance , filters available right out of the box , and new features making it easier for kids to use.

The camera is available starting today through the company's online store for $69.95, which is the same price as the original. Color options being carried forward include stealth black, chestnut brown, arctic white, forest green, and sunbeam yellow, but more appealing are five new transparent case options, giving the camera even more of a retro feel. The Camp Snap 2 features the same 8-megapixel sensor as the original but introduces new transparent retro color options.

There's no sensor upgrades for the Camp Snap 2, it's still limited to 8-megapixels, and the camera only captures JPEG images. The priority is on ease of use and sharing instead of facilitating any post-processing. If you want a more capable screenless point-and-shoot, you'll need to upgrade to the Out of the box, the Camp Snap 2 comes with six filters, but custom filters can be created using the company's website.

One of the Pro's features that has trickled down to the Camp Snap 2 is more bundled filters. There are now six available by default, including vintage looks and black and white, accessible through a dedicated button. With the addition of a 30.5mm thread on the lens, you also now have the option of attaching physical filters to further enhance shots, although that size is now nowhere near as common as it used to be.

Other improvements include a housing that's now 15 percent slimmer than the Camp Snap V1 and a battery-saving sleep mode that wakes the camera as soon as you press the shutter button. For parents buying the Camp Snap 2 as the first camera for their kids, a new Camp Lock feature disables the built-in filters while the memory card door now has a screw making it more difficult to access or accidentally open





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Camp Snap 2 Screenless Point-And-Shoot Camera Slimmer Design Faster Performance Filters Available Right Out Of The Box

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