'Camp Rock 3' unveils new clip alongside CMA Fest activation experience in Nashville

Watch the new 'Camp Rock 3' clip and see how fans are stepping into the movie with a special CMA Fest activation.

Fans at CMA Fest can step into the world of"Camp Rock 3" as a new clip from the upcoming Disney Channel film arrives. Fans at the festival can step into the world of the upcoming Disney Channel movie through a special "Camp Rock"-themed activation, complete with nostalgic photo ops and the chance to snap a picture in front of the screen-used tour bus.

One of the film's new stars, Sherry Cola, was in Nashville taking it all in and told On The Red Carpet that the experience perfectly captures what fans can expect from the latest installment.

"It is nostalgia, it is new energy, it is just a musical cinematic treat," Cola said. "I think the songs will be stuck in everyone's head. " And fans got another taste of that musical energy with the release of a brand-new clip from the film. The sneak peek catches up with the Jonas Brothers' characters - Shane, Nate and Jason, better known as Connect 3 - as they navigate life as global superstars.

But behind the scenes, things aren't exactly running smoothly. Cola's character, Lark, is scrambling to find the band a new opening act after their previously booked performers suddenly drop out.

"Camp Rock 3" premieres August 13 on Disney Channel and streams next day on Disney+. Suspect who took 10 people hostage in California standoff has been shot and killed, police sayFamily seeks $439M from Grossman and former Dodgers pitcher in killing of 2 boys





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